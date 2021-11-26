Oklahomans ready to shop early for Black Friday deals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With bellies full and naps out of the way, many are now gearing up to shop ’til they drop.

The great deals keep dropping earlier and earlier each year.

“I’m looking to buy a Playstation 5,” said Gamestop shopper Eudonis Blackman. “I’ve been wanting it for the past year and now it’s time to get it because they have it.”

The elusive Sony Playstation 5 has been hard to get since it’s release in November 2020.

The Gamestop on Memorial Rd. put some on the shelves for several hours Thanksgiving night as a Black Friday deal.

“I’ve been waiting for more than a year to get one,” said Gabe Martins. “We’re here visiting family and felt like it was a great time to get one today. I’m very excited. I’m a big Playstation fan. So, I can’t wait to go home and start playing.”

With so many shoppers out and about, the Oklahoma City Police Department is sharing some safety tips.

OKCPD gave the following safety tips for shoppers:

Go out with a crew because there’s safety in numbers.

Park in well-lit areas

Don’t leave expensive items in the car

Be aware of your surroundings.

So when does everything open?

Penn Square Mall has the earliest start, opening their doors bright and early at 6 a.m.

The OKC Outlets open at 7 a.m., followed by Quail Springs Mall at 9 a.m.

As for nationwide retailers, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s open their doors at 5 a.m.

Home Depot and Lowe’s open at 6 a.m.

Target and Gamestop open at 7 a.m.