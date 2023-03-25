OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society is giving Oklahoman’s a great moment in historical memorabilia showcasing America’s first tornado forecast March 25, 1948.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society the forecast was done by two officers at the base after it was struck by a tornado. The Base Commanders asked the officers to determine if they could make a forecast. The officers did which laid the groundwork for future warning systems that are still seen today including the doppler and radar.

