Oklahomans reminded to protect pets during summertime heat

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to rise across the state, officials with Edmond Animals Services is reminding pet owners to pay close attention to their four-legged family members.

If your pets are outdoors, you will want to make sure they have plenty of clean drinking water.

Also, pets must have a shady place they can retreat to in order to get out of the sun. Officials say dog houses do not count as shade since they do not allow for air flow and are typically very hot.

Pets must also have a shelter they can go to in case of severe weather.

“While it is not illegal to leave your pet out, even on the hottest of days, we strongly encourage you to limit their time outside and make sure these three items are available,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Even if your pet stays inside most of the time, pet owners also need to pay attention when going on walks with their dogs.

On an 87 degree day, asphalt temperatures can reach 140 degrees in the sun, which could cause burns to a dog’s paws. Experts stress that hot sidewalks can reflect heat onto dogs’ bodies, which can increase their risk for deadly heatstroke.

Before you head out to take your dog on a walk, owners should test the pavement with their hand.

If the pavement is too hot, you can walk your dog in the morning or late at night. Also, carry water, take frequent breaks in shady spots and never make the dogs wear muzzles that can restrict their breathing or panting.

If you suspect your pet is suffering from heat stroke, officials say you should wrap a cool, wet towel around their head and neck without covering the eyes, nose or mouth. Also, wring it out, resoak and reapply it every few minutes. Pour lukewarm water over the animal’s body and wipe excess water away, especially from the abdomen and hind legs. Take the animal to a veterinarian immediately.