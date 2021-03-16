Shrine to the only American beatified by the Catholic church is one step closer to being finished in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved Oklahoma priest who was killed in Guatemala is being honored this week in Oklahoma City.  

Blessed Stanley Rother is well-known in the Catholic community for his mission work in Guatemala.

Blessed Stanley Rother
 “He is from Okarche. Most people know that and we live just 13 miles from Okarche, so he’s really something special,” said Terry Brennan, who honored Rother by signing his name on a beam Tuesday.  

Hundreds of Oklahomans and the Archbishop of Oklahoma City will sign their names to a beam that will permanently become part of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine.  

“It makes me proud to be a part of the church that can recognize somebody that has so much love for his people,” said Thursday.

Rother served in Guatemala during the country’s civil war, which was a dangerous time to be a leader of a church. In 1981, he was murdered for his faith.

“He had courage that he wanted to stay and go back to Guatemala to share his faith and share the love that he had of his people and then that love is gonna be transferred here to Oklahoma,” said Hurt.  

Rother was beatified by the Catholic Church, making him the first U.S. born person to be recognized as a martyr and beatified.

The shrine won’t be completed until 2022, but many are looking forward to coming back to see the beam and honoring Rother.  

“I’m looking forward to the day,” said Brennan.

