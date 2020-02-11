Oklahomans step up to help couples scrambling after wedding venue suddenly closes its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Standard is on full display as countless vendors try to help brides who have lost their wedding venues after Noah’s Event Center closed unexpectedly.

“I started having a panic attack. I didn’t know if it was true or not...sorry,” said Desiree Martinez, a bride-to-be.

Martinez and her fiance, Raul Ruiz hoped the news of the venue closing was just a rumor.

“We get up there to Noah’s and there’s a sign on the door...Sorry for your inconvenience,” said Ruiz.

The couple’s wedding is just months away.

“I cried the whole way home,” said Martinez.

Countless other brides are now in the same boat nationwide.

Noah’s had around 30 venues, all now closing their doors.

The company’s corporate office blaming bankruptcy and negative publicity for the abrupt closure.

The wedding industry in Oklahoma now vowing to help.

"Oklahomans, in general, have generous hearts, I think we’ve seen that over and over again,” says Teresa Murphree.

Murphree owns the Murphree Ranch at Beaver Creek. She says she knows a thing or two about weddings derailing at the last minute.

Her own wedding was nearly taken out by the destruction of a tornado, leaving her scrambling for a place to have her own ceremony.

“In my driveway,” she said.

Murphree, now wanting to give Noah’s brides peace of mind.

“Don’t panic because, at the end of the day, you’ll be married,” she said.

She’s also making sure they have an aisle to walk down, offering up her own venue free of charge.

"If I can do anything to help these brides to get through a bad situation that they have been put into, I would be happy to do so,” said Murphree.

If you were affected by Noah’s closure, contact Murphree Ranch by visiting their website.

Esperanza Ranch, LLC is also offering help.

Organizers at Esperanza Ranch say they are offering any couples affected by the closure the use of their venue for free for any dates booked through June.