Oklahomans struggling to get into DPS to fix license and registration issues, DPS blames backlog amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family said they are struggling to get with the Department of Public Safety to get their driver’s licenses and registration taken care of Tuesday after waiting for hours and being turned away.

“It’s been quite annoying to tell you the truth,” said Corrine Melone, a woman who moved here from Nevada in September with her boyfriend Robert and his mom Marilou.

Melone said they have been trying to get their drivers licenses and registration taken care of in the state for about four months now. She said they want to get their REAL IDs, and her boyfriend needs his commercial driver’s license or CDL to drive a bus for work.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said.

Melone said she and her boyfriend’s mom went to wait in line Tuesday morning for three hours.

“They told us we might not get to you today, but we already have a number,” she said. “So why are we getting numbers if we might or might not get there? It’s kind of confusing.”

However, she said they ended up getting turned away.

“They just basically said, go back and set up a regular appointment,” Melone said.

The department blames it on a backlog, mostly fueled by COVID-19.

“It’s a little bit of a perfect storm for us,” said Sarah Stewart, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety. “It’s hard to say how long this backlog is going to last.”

Some department buildings were closed at the beginning of the pandemic, or they moved to appointment only. There’s also an issue of staff shortages. Stewart said they have had budget cuts and have been forced to use employees for multiple things, including COVID-19 enforcement at their buildings, specifically, taking the temperatures of members of the public, among other things.

“We have about 28 driver license examiner positions that we are not able to fill because of budget cuts,” Stewart said.

The state of Oklahoma requires people getting their driver’s license for the first time to visit the Department of Public Safety in person. This doesn’t help Melone or her boyfriend, who can’t get his REAL ID, along with Melone and Marilou, or the CDL he needs to drive a bus for work.

“He ended up getting the Oklahoma just regular driver’s license, and now we’re stuck with that,” Melone said.

Corinne, her boyfriend and his mom tell KFOR they just hope it’s all able to get fixed soon.

“Just some resolve so we can get this on a roll,” Melone said.

We’re working every day to try to come up with ideas to put a chink in this,” Stewart said. “We’re frustrated also; it’s just a difficult situation.”

Stewart said replacements or renewals can be done online. However, if you need to book an appointment, Stewart said those are booking about two months out right now.