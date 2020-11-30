Oklahomans take to locally owned shops for Small Business Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY- Thanksgiving and Black Friday have come and gone– making room for Small Business Saturday.

The event gave shoppers a nudge to spend their holiday dollars at local, independent retailers in their own city. Many of those businesses right here in Oklahoma are desperately in need of your help.

“I think our customers really understand how make or break Christmas season is for us,” Audrey Faulk, the owner of SHOP GOODS.

Faulk is happy to see her small business back in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

“Covid’s created some challenges for us. This year has been unlike any other and we’ve been around for almost 12 years now,” Faulk said. “But today has been an amazing day. We’ve had so many customers out. So many familiar faces. Lots of people just wanting to come show their support

The shop was one of those hit hard by the pandemic. Now, they’re hoping to make up for what was lost earlier in the year. But with safety in mind.

“We’ve introduced a lot of new safety measures just to make sure that we’re keeping our customers safe. So, extra sanitizing. We’re requiring masks in the store and then trying to keep everybody social distanced,” Faulk said.

NBC News says 26% of small businesses in Oklahoma have closed due to the pandemic.

And with more people shopping online, there could be more.

Which is why Faulk has evolved her business to offer four different ways to shop, online, in person, curbside and even over the phone.

“Most small businesses do the majority of their business in third quarter, so for us this is really a critical time of year to see people come out,” Faulk said. “I feel like people have just made it so clear that they really want to make sure that the businesses that are important to them and to their families survive.”

Faulk says no matter where you choose to shop local– there’s incentives for everyone.

“About 75% of the dollars you spend in a small business actually stay in the city where you live and work and play,” Faulk said. “I think cities and towns where you live, it’s about the character. It’s about supporting your neighbors and having a place that feels created to be special and unique and I think that’s what Main Street small businesses do for big cities.”

