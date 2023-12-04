OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma organ donors are being honored on the 2024 “One Legacy Donate Life Float” in the tournament of roses on New Year’s Day. The families attended an unveiling of their loved one’s portraits that will be riding on the float this year.

Both had an emotional day remembering the memories with their family, but are hopeful the float inspires other Oklahomans to become and organ donor.

“It’s emotional to me. It’s a high honor,” said Sherri Eades, the daughter of Linda Dean.

“We lost Nate May 1st of 2019, he was 16,” said April Scott, the mother of Nate Hall.

The theme for the “One Legacy Donate Life Float” is “woven together, the dance of life.”

“These two folks were honored because of the fact that they represent the diversity and culture in our country and the diversity of the gift of life and donation and transplant,” said Jeff Orlowski, the CEO of Life Share.

Nate Hall and Linda Dean’s portraits, known as floragraphs, are made of seeds, grains, dried flowers, and spices.

They’ll ride on the float along with 42 other portraits of organ donors from across the country.

“There will be 16 riders who are recipients of organ and tissue transplants, also riding on the float. So you have the full circle of the donation experience,” said Orlowski.

Sherri and April said they are proud to have their loved ones honored on the float.

“Whenever you lose someone close to you, just saying their name is really wonderful. You know, just getting other people to hear his name. It seems like a small thing, but it’s amazing,” said Scott.

To learn more about being an organ donor, go to LifeShare’s website.

“I just hope it encourages other native americans to donate, to tell their family about their wishes and to just contribute because there’s a high need for native american donors that are need,” said Eades.

Both families will be flown out to California for the parade and meet with the artist who designed the floragraphs of their loved ones.

The 2024 Rose Parade airs January 1, 2024 at 8am.