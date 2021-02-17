Oklahomans without water for days as overwhelmed system attempts to keep up with demand

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials announced Oklahoma City’s water storage tanks are low due to the demand of dripping faucets coupled with line breaks, admitting the system isn’t built for these extreme weather conditions.

The City of Oklahoma City announced they have tackled 31 main water breaks in less than three days.

As of Wednesday night, five main breaks remain in the metro.

City officials say the demand is doubled what they would expect this time of year with their 1.4 million customers.

However, crews expect more calls are coming.

“There is no water, absolutely none,” Brittani Thompson said.

Brittani Thompson of Oklahoma City is going on 24 hours and counting without water.

“It’s out of my hands,” Thompson said. “There’s nothing I can really do.”

Wednesday, Oklahoma City’s water system reached a breaking point. City officials say it’s a domino effect from high demand to frozen equipment to broken infrastructure.

“We found things that we could never anticipate,” Oklahoma City Utilities Director Chris Browning said.

Multiple city crews are working through the night, trying to repair multiple main breaks on the Northwest side of the city.

Also, the city is concerned about low water pressure across the metro due to a failed booster station.

“The problem is we can’t get the water to that facility because of the demand,” Oklahoma City Utilities Director Chris Browning said.

Browning says they’ve responded to over 400+ service calls of broken pipes or damaged lines.

“Now, I’m worried my pipes are going to freeze because I can’t drip my water,” Thompson said.

However, for some Oklahomans, it’s too late. Multiple KFOR viewers sent in videos of their pipes broken.

Meanwhile, Brittani is trying to stay prepared by hoarding trickling water in her bathtub.

“I feel like we were not prepared for this,” Thompson said. “I got all these bottles from Target for the week.”

The big question – when will it all be fixed? The city isn’t releasing a tangible timeline, as of right now. Due to the freezing temperatures, officials say they must switch out crews, which takes extra time.