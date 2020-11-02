Oklahomans worry about their medication, pets after nearly a week without power

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are still without power, and many residents have had to come up with different ways to live day-to-day life.

“It’s kind of like hell,” Suzanne Collins, who had gone nearly a week without power, said.

She says she suffers from lupus, and sun exposure isn’t good for her.

[I’m] having to open the curtains every day when I really can’t handle direct sunlight,” she said.

Her aide has to put his insulin in an ice box.

“We’ve had medicine that has to be refrigerated that has more than likely gone bad,” she said.

Collins is also worried about her fish.

“They live in a 55 gallon tank, and I can’t keep them warm,” she said. “I can’t filter the water. I’m worried I’m going to start losing my investment.”

While Collins got her power back a few hours after KFOR filmed her story, thousands of Oklahomans are still struggling in the dark.

Many are angry after receiving a message from OG&E saying power wouldn’t be restored until Friday.

OG&E says that was sent to everyone with outages, and that it should be updated with a shorter timeframe for many.

“It was a two step process, two step notification process,” David Kimmel, spokesperson for OG&E, said. “The longest time would be for that full restoration for all of our customers and the follow up notification would be more specific to their location.”

LATEST STORIES: