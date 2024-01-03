GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – One of rodeo’s longest traditions in sports history is happening in Guthrie as the 10 Richest Days of Rodeo rides into the Lazy E Arena.

Image courtesy Mega-Media

As the 54th edition of the IFR kicks off, spectators can expect to see a Western trade show inside the concourse of the Lazy E Arena. The event will also host the 2024 Miss Rodeo USA ceremony and pageant.

The WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo series, The Stampede at the E, is set to kick up some dirt for a Western sports extravaganza January 3-6, followed by the International Finals Rodeo (IFR) on January 11-14.

Image courtesy Mega-Media

During these events, top professional cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will compete for nearly $1 million over the course of 10 thrilling days, bringing edge-of-the-seat action to Guthrie.

The WCRA Stampede at The E will host over 300 athletes competing in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness, going head-to-head in the nine major disciplines of rodeo. A collective $400,000 will be on the line, with $42,000 being paid out in each discipline and each event champion leaving Guthrie with a minimum of $15,000.

The event will be the first of four major rodeos comprising the 2024 WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo Presented by Lazy E Arena and Ranches.

The momentum will continue in the Sooner State when the IPRA (International Pro Rodeo Association) looks to crown ten new world champions during the 2024 IFR January 11-14. The top 15 from the IPRA world standings will compete in four rounds of competition en route to the world title.

Athletes from Canada and the US competed since January 2023 to qualify for the world finals event, which will award a record-breaking half million dollars in 2024.

Single-day tickets for the 2024 10 Richest Days of Rodeo are on sale now and start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids plus fees.

For more information tickets can be purchased online at lazyearena.com, WCRArodeo.com, and IPRArodeo.com, at the Lazy E Arena Box Office or by calling the Lazy E Arena at (405) 282-3004.