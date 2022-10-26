OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just three months after the launch of Oklahoma’s Mental Health Lifeline, officials say they are seeing thousands of calls and texts for help.

Since the launch, the center has answered nearly 10,000 crisis calls and 2,000 texts with more than 550 mobile dispatches.

“This call volume within the first three months shows how drastically our state needed a service like the 988 Mental Health Lifeline,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Chief of Communications and Strategic Engagement Heath Hayes said. “As we strive to shift from stigma associated with mental health, we are glad to see so many are reaching out to 988 for help when needed.”

Call or text 988 if you are experiencing a crisis.