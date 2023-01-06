TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa’s new Veterans Hospital.

Night Rendering of the New VA Hospital in Tulsa at 7th and Houston, downtown on the expanded Oklahoma State University Academic Medical Campus. Image courtesy VHiT.

According to officials, the state’s federal congressional delegation worked for months to ensure Oklahoma’s veterans receive adequate care.

Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT) says Sen. James Inhofe was vital to the success of this effort. He helped secure the necessary legislative language in 2023’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This helps improve public-private construction projects handled by the VA.

Also, led by Sen. James Lankford alongside U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, of Oklahoma’s delegation ensured that the essential capital funds for Veterans would be provided through the omnibus bill signed into law in December, according to VHiT.

The VA Hospital’s $171.2 million renovation renews the former Kerr-Edmondson State Office Buildings. The transformation is also part of the OSU Academic Medical Campus Expansion which, along with the planned OSU Medical Center renovations, now equals more than $450 million in new healthcare facilities.

According to officials, the campus expansions consists of the new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa, a new 100-bed Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center, a 500-space parking garage and a new Pharmaceutical Research Lab and Clinical Center.

The hospital is slated to be complete by 2024 and open in mid-2025.

For more information, visit VHiT.org.