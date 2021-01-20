Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation release statements after President Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – After Joseph R. Biden, Jr,. was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, statements began pouring in from Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation.

Rep. Tom Cole attended the inauguration of President Biden. Cole has attended every presidential inauguration since he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I was pleased to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as he was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and I want to offer him my best wishes as he enters the White House. I also want to thank the United States Capitol Police, the National Guard and many others who protected the inaugural ceremonies and ensured a peaceful transition of power. Although we live in extremely divided times and a highly polarized political environment, I am hopeful all Americans will choose to see Inauguration Day as an opportunity to unite and move ahead together toward healing. Indeed, in the coming days, all elected officials should set the example by working together across party lines for the good of all Americans. As the Representative for the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma, I remain focused on delivering policies that reflect the best interests of my constituents and all Oklahomans.” Rep. Tom Cole

Congressman Frank Lucas said that due to the security restrictions, he watched the ceremony from home.

“Putting politics and ideology aside, today is a historic day for the United States of America as we honor our country’s most important civic ritual: the inauguration of the President of the United States. As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office, I join millions of Americans in praying for our Nation’s continued success. This year, the traditions of the inaugural ceremony were a bit different- including my own tradition. As I assessed security requirements and adhered to the necessary standards for COVID-19 and the general policy of minimizing public involvement in this year’s inauguration, I, like many Americans, watched the inauguration of President Biden from home. In the coming days as President Biden implements his agenda, I look forward to continuing my work to better the lives of my fellow Oklahomans and ensuring that conservative solutions are brought to the table to help eradicate COVID-19 from our communities; provide targeted economic relief for the American people and businesses; and ensure businesses and industries are not crushed by burdensome government regulation.” Congressman Frank Lucas

Representative Kevin Hern also attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies.

“Our nation has always valued the peaceful transfer of power. While President Biden and I certainly have different ideas for how to put our country on the right track, I respect the office he now holds. I have always said that I am willing to work with anyone – including President Biden – on the issues that matter to Oklahomans, especially finding common-sense solutions to the problems Americans face as we continue to combat and recover from COVID-19. We will likely more often disagree than agree on policy issues, but the fact that I did not vote for Joe Biden does not change the fact that we are now partners in the effort to forge a more perfect union.” Rep. Kevin Hern

Rep. Stephanie Bice released the following statement:

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their swearing in earlier this morning. As the Biden Administration begins its term, I look forward to finding areas that we can work together to enact commonsense solutions to the problems facing our nation. President Biden has already begun working on a new policy to address coronavirus relief. While I have deep concerns with several policies included in this plan, it’s clear that millions of families and small businesses are still in need of assistance and I am pleased that the president is making COVID-19 relief a priority.” Rep. Stephanie Bice