Oklahoma’s continued unemployment claim moving average increases for first time in over 40 weeks; OESC schedules career fairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that the state’s continued unemployment claim moving average has risen for the first time in over 40 weeks.

OESC issued a news release on Thursday stating that there is an increase in both initial and continued unemployment claims, “with the continued claims four-week moving average increasing for the first week in more than 40 weeks.”

“Last week, we saw a significant increase in initial unemployment claims, which is largely due to a number of claimants re-filing for unemployment after their benefit year expired,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “As we continue our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those in need, we are also placing priority on helping claimants find employment. We have scheduled seven career fairs across the state in May and will also host an online career fair during the month.”

Oklahoma’s weekly unemployment numbers for the week ending April 10 are as follows:

For the week ending April 10, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 17,997, an increase of 4,145 from the previous week’s revised level of 13,852.

Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 11,956, an increase of 2,771 from the previous week’s revised average of 9,185.

The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 25,593, an increase of 1,367 from the previous week’s revised level of 24,226.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 24,639, an increase of 732 from the previous week’s revised average of 23,907.

OESC scheduled career fairs to help folks get back to work.

“Employers can register to participate in the career fairs at regpack.com/reg/OESC, and those looking for jobs can register at regpack.com/reg/oesc21,” the news release states.

Oklahomans in need of unemployment benefits are advised to go to ui.ok.gov and create an account by clicking the the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.