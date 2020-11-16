Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases climb by 2,700

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s death toll related to COVID-19 has surpassed 1,530.

On Monday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 156,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,729 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 10 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,538.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials say there were 1,247 people Oklahoma hospitals with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Nov. 13.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,067 (13 deaths) (793 recovered)

Alfalfa: 176 (145 recovered)

Atoka: 633 (1 death) (499 recovered)

Beaver: 142 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Beckham: 1,095 (16 deaths) (950 recovered)

Blaine: 295 (2 deaths) (236 recovered)

Bryan: 2,356 (17 deaths) (1,787 recovered)

Caddo: 1,452 (28 deaths) (1,185 recovered)

Canadian: 5,534 (24 deaths) (4,397 recovered)

Carter: 1,251 (13 deaths) (970 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,831 (10 deaths) (1,422 recovered)

Choctaw: 585 (2 deaths) (496 recovered)

Cimarron: 56 (42 recovered)

Cleveland: 10,636 (116 deaths) (8,779 recovered)

Coal: 220 (133 recovered)

Comanche: 3,574 (27 deaths) (2,788 recovered)

Cotton: 149 (3 deaths) (110 recovered)

Craig: 795 (2 deaths) (665 recovered)

Creek: 2,109 (41 deaths) (1,702 recovered)

Custer: 1,471 (11 deaths) (1,183 recovered)

Delaware: 1,638 (36 deaths) (1,312 recovered)

Dewey: 142 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Ellis: 97 (41 recovered)

Garfield: 3,060 (33 deaths) (2,551 recovered)

Garvin: 1,224 (8 deaths) (881 recovered)

Grady: 2,129 (19 deaths) (1,758 recovered)

Grant: 170 (3 deaths) (128 recovered)

Greer: 201 (8 deaths) (154 recovered)

Harmon: 93 (77 recovered)

Harper: 121 (2 deaths) (85 recovered)

Haskell: 565 (6 deaths) (430 recovered)

Hughes: 512 (7 deaths) (421 recovered)

Jackson: 1,534 (22 deaths) (1,214 recovered)

Jefferson: 126 (1 death) (88 recovered)

Johnston: 428 (4 deaths) (323 recovered)

Kay: 1,289 (20 deaths) (976 recovered)

Kingfisher: 722 (6 deaths) (609 recovered)

Kiowa: 260 (6 deaths) (200 recovered)

Latimer: 277 (3 deaths) (232 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,073 (26 deaths) (1,785 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,080 (24 deaths) (857 recovered)

Logan: 1,122 (3 deaths) (924 recovered)

Love: 431 (1 death) (318 recovered)

Major: 329 (2 death) (227 recovered)

Marshall: 543 (2 deaths) (364 recovered)

Mayes: 1,254 (17 deaths) (989 recovered)

McClain: 1,957 (16 deaths) (1,485 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,009 (43 deaths) (1,630 recovered)

McIntosh: 680 (12 deaths) (535 recovered)

Murray: 473 (3 deaths) (358 recovered)

Muskogee: 3,264 (29 deaths) (2,456 recovered)

Noble: 337 (3 deaths) (240 recovered)

Nowata: 345 (4 deaths) (276 recovered)

Okfuskee: 771 (11 deaths) (595 recovered)

Oklahoma: 31,753 (261 deaths) (24,821 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,556 (15 deaths) (1,308 recovered)

Osage: 1,696 (18 deaths) (1,448 recovered)

Other: 75 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,515 (22 deaths) (1,308 recovered)

Pawnee: 453 (5 deaths) (359 recovered)

Payne: 3,570 (17 deaths) (2,988 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,620 (21 deaths) (1,335 recovered)

Pontotoc: 1,435 (8 deaths) (1,002 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,817 (21 deaths) (2,370 recovered)

Pushmataha: 367 (6 deaths) (308 recovered)

Roger Mills: 114 (5 deaths) (86 recovered)

Rogers: 3,297 (57 deaths) (2,612 recovered)

Seminole: 1,086 (8 deaths) (878 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,581 (14 deaths) (1,301 recovered)

Stephens: 1,174 (12 deaths) (883 recovered)

Texas: 2,108 (11 deaths) (1,893 recovered)

Tillman: 235 (4 deaths) (173 recovered)

Tulsa: 27,501 (238 deaths) (22,874 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,305 (35 deaths) (2,023 recovered)

Washington: 1,666 (43 deaths) (1,415 recovered)

Washita: 274 (2 deaths) (195 recovered)

Woods: 379 (1 death) (214 recovered)

Woodward: 1,597 (6 deaths) (1,363 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 29,157 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 126,162 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

