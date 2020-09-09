Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases climb by 876, 9 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts say there have been nine additional deaths across the state in Oklahoma related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 65,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 876 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

Officials say there were nine additional deaths, including a woman in the 36 to 49-year-old age group. The death toll stands at 863.

Right now, officials say there are 462 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 510 (10 deaths) (380 recovered)

Alfalfa: 20 (14 recovered)

Atoka: 172 (1 death) (128 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 146 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Blaine: 91 (1 death) (68 recovered)

Bryan: 678 (3 deaths) (577 recovered)

Caddo: 613 (20 deaths) (513 recovered)

Canadian: 1,664 (13 deaths) (1,468 recovered)

Carter: 446 (7 deaths) (388 recovered)

Cherokee: 802 (7 deaths) (599 recovered)

Choctaw: 259 (2 deaths) (230 recovered)

Cimarron: 16 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,621 (67 deaths) (3,704 recovered)

Coal: 63 (52 recovered)

Comanche: 1,318 (12 deaths) (1,206 recovered)

Cotton: 57 (2 deaths) (25 recovered)

Craig: 182 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Creek: 919 (23 deaths) (767 recovered)

Custer: 376 (317 recovered)

Delaware: 600 (22 deaths) (510 recovered)

Dewey: 26 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,206 (14 deaths) (867 recovered)

Garvin: 288 (4 deaths) (251 recovered)

Grady: 600 (7 deaths) (500 recovered)

Grant: 30 (26 recovered)

Greer: 93 (8 deaths) (77 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (35 recovered)

Harper: 22 (18 recovered)

Haskell: 194 (4 deaths) (151 recovered)

Hughes: 244 (4 deaths) (201 recovered)

Jackson: 628 (9 deaths) (568 recovered)

Jefferson: 37 (33 recovered)

Johnston: 120 (2 deaths) (81 recovered)

Kay: 383 (12 deaths) (286 recovered)

Kingfisher: 290 (2 deaths) (251 recovered)

Kiowa: 54 (2 deaths) (41 recovered)

Latimer: 118 (2 deaths) (107 recovered)

Le Flore: 809 (11 deaths) (629 recovered)

Lincoln: 339 (9 deaths) (285 recovered)

Logan: 343 (1 death) (288 recovered)

Love: 134 (1 death) (99 recovered)

Major: 58 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Marshall: 143 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Mayes: 471 (10 deaths) (379 recovered)

McClain: 647 (4 deaths) (548 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,112 (31 deaths) (926 recovered)

McIntosh: 257 (4 deaths) (221 recovered)

Murray: 102 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,484 (17 deaths) (967 recovered)

Noble: 119 (2 deaths) (99 recovered)

Nowata: 117 (2 deaths) (93 recovered)

Okfuskee: 116 (3 deaths) (91 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,543 (168 deaths) (12,771 recovered)

Okmulgee: 688 (5 deaths) (581 recovered)

Osage: 718 (12 deaths) (617 recovered)

Other: 55

Ottawa: 646 (4 deaths) (501 recovered)

Pawnee: 228 (3 deaths) (204 recovered)

Payne: 1,595 (5 deaths) (1,085 recovered)

Pittsburg: 667 (18 deaths) (557 recovered)

Pontotoc: 272 (3 deaths) (229 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 980 (9 deaths) (785 recovered)

Pushmataha: 132 (1 death) (123 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,478 (42 deaths) (1,225 recovered)

Seminole: 360 (5 deaths) (293 recovered)

Sequoyah: 651 (8 deaths) (542 recovered)

Stephens: 294 (4 deaths) (236 recovered)

Texas: 1,279 (7 deaths) (1,150 recovered)

Tillman: 73 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,655 (143 deaths) (12,797 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,270 (23 deaths) (1,103 recovered)

Washington: 890 (40 deaths) (740 recovered)

Washita: 45 (39 recovered)

Woods: 33 (25 recovered)

Woodward: 136 (89 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 9,661 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 55,405 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

