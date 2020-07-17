Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases rise by 699, 7 additional deaths

Initially, KFOR had a typo on the number of new cases. That number has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As leaders in Oklahoma City consider a mask mandate, health officials across the state say COVID-19 is still affecting communities across the state.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 24,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 699 cases over the past 24 hours.

(Getty)

Health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

A rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 166 (4 deaths) (129 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 41 (33 recovered)

Beaver: 32 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 25 (15 recovered)

Blaine: 22 (17 recovered)

Bryan: 219 (1 death) (149 recovered)

Caddo: 220 (11 deaths) (186 recovered)

Canadian: 631 (3 deaths) (470 recovered)

Carter: 207 (2 deaths) (167 recovered)

Cherokee: 141 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Choctaw: 135 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 1,630 (40 deaths) (1,267 recovered)

Coal: 14 (11 recovered)

Comanche: 585 (9 deaths) (469 recovered)

Cotton: 12 (2 deaths) (7 recovered)

Craig: 35 (24 recovered)

Creek: 247 (9 deaths) (195 recovered)

Custer: 99 (73 recovered)

Delaware: 279 (17 deaths) (211 recovered)

Dewey: 5 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 144 (2 deaths) (109 recovered)

Garvin: 143 (3 deaths) (113 recovered)

Grady: 290 (5 deaths) (217 recovered)

Grant: 3 (2 recovered)

Greer: 70 (7 deaths) (58 recovered)

Harmon: 4 (2 recovered)

Harper: 2 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 20 (14 recovered)

Hughes: 20 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Jackson: 169 (3 deaths) (58 recovered)

Jefferson: 20 (16 recovered)

Johnston: 23 (15 recovered)

Kay: 141 (9 deaths) (111 recovered)

Kingfisher: 58 (41 recovered)

Kiowa: 18 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Latimer: 25 (1 deaths) (14 recovered)

Le Flore: 84 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Lincoln: 54 (2 deaths) (38 recovered)

Logan: 114 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Love: 50 (48 recovered)

Major: 16 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Marshall: 49 (41 recovered)

Mayes: 153 (5 deaths) (97 recovered)

McClain: 285 (4 deaths) (232 recovered)

McCurtain: 661 (13 deaths) (519 recovered)

McIntosh: 96 (1 death) (80 recovered)

Murray: 28 (25 recovered)

Muskogee: 239 (14 deaths) (149 recovered)

Noble: 57 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Nowata: 40 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Okfuskee: 22 (16 recovered)

Oklahoma: 5,978 (77 deaths) (4,498 recovered)

Okmulgee: 204 (113 recovered)

Osage: 237 (9 deaths) (191 recovered)

Ottawa: 203 (2 deaths) (139 recovered)

Pawnee: 78 (3 deaths) (65 recovered)

Payne: 511 (2 deaths) (459 recovered)

Pittsburg: 85 (3 deaths) (67 recovered)

Pontotoc: 96 (2 deaths) (63 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 191 (5 deaths) (133 recovered)

Pushmataha: 37 (19 recovered)

Roger Mills: 3

Rogers: 402 (9 deaths) (282 recovered)

Seminole: 81 (4 deaths) (46 recovered)

Sequoyah: 79 (3 deaths) (62 recovered)

Stephens: 111 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Texas: 1,007 (7 deaths) (993 recovered)

Tillman: 30 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Tulsa: 5,997 (83 deaths) (4,788 recovered)

Wagoner: 440 (19 deaths) (336 recovered)

Washington: 483 (39 deaths) (420 recovered)

Washita: 13 (6 recovered)

Woods: 11 (8 recovered)

Woodward: 17 (14 recovered).

Officials say seven additional people have died, bringing the total to 445 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Two of the most recent deaths were men in the 36 to 49-year-old age group.

According to officials at Fort Sill, a 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the post died Friday evening with COVID-19, becoming the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in the state.

Currently, officials say there are 604 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 18,766 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus test. (Taechit Taechamanodom/Getty Images/Royalty Free)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

(Getty)

LATEST STORIES: