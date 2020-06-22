Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,500 since March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a record-breaking jump in coronavirus cases this weekend, Oklahoma health officials say the state has seen another significant increase in cases.

On Monday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 10,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 218 cases over the past 24 hours, or a 2.1% jump.

For the past week, health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 108 (4 deaths) (91 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 14 (6 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (30 recovered)

Beckham: 9 (7 recovered)

Blaine: 14 (11 recovered)

Bryan: 72 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Caddo: 181 (10 deaths) (162 recovered)

Canadian: 200 (3 deaths) (148 recovered)

Carter: 70 (1 death) (56 recovered)

Cherokee: 66 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Choctaw: 108 (1 death) (99 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 684 (40 deaths) (508 recovered)

Coal: 6 (4 recovered)

Comanche: 377 (5 deaths) (312 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 18 (16 recovered)

Creek: 124 (7 deaths) (99 recovered)

Custer: 50 (39 recovered)

Delaware: 117 (16 deaths) (89 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (2 recovered)

Ellis: 1

Garfield: 55 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Garvin: 49 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Grady: 125 (5 deaths) (112 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 7 (6 recovered)

Hughes: 5 (3 recovered)

Jackson: 34 (3 deaths) (25 recovered)

Jefferson: 4 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 9 (5 recovered)

Kay: 80 (7 deaths) (55 recovered)

Kingfisher: 19 (12 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (5 recovered)

Latimer: 7 (1 deaths) (5 recovered)

Le Flore: 27 (1 death) (16 recovered)

Lincoln: 27 (2 deaths) (21 recovered)

Logan: 30 (1 death) (20 recovered)

Love: 26 (22 recovered)

Major: 8 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 23 (14 recovered)

Mayes: 70 (4 deaths) (40 recovered)

McClain: 130 (4 deaths) (109 recovered)

McCurtain: 331 (2 deaths) (122 recovered)

McIntosh: 40 (1 death) (15 recovered)

Murray: 14 (11 recovered)

Muskogee: 97 (9 deaths) (55 recovered)

Noble: 29 (11 recovered)

Nowata: 28 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Okfuskee: 11 (6 recovered)

Oklahoma: 2,147 (65 deaths) (1,531 recovered)

Okmulgee: 48 (32 recovered)

Osage: 142 (8 deaths) (103 recovered)

Ottawa: 44 (2 deaths) (36 recovered)

Pawnee: 50 (2 deaths) (37 recovered)

Payne: 264 (1 death) (70 recovered)

Pittsburg: 50 (3 deaths) (39 recovered)

Pontotoc: 27 (2 deaths) (19 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 88 (4 deaths) (63 recovered)

Pushmataha: 8 (5 recovered)

Rogers: 128 (5 deaths) (92 recovered)

Seminole: 35 (3 deaths) (30 recovered)

Sequoyah: 26 (3 deaths) (16 recovered)

Stephens: 49 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Texas: 980 (6 deaths) (964 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 2,392 (66 deaths) (1,450 recovered)

Wagoner: 215 (17 deaths) (146 recovered)

Washington: 377 (38 deaths) (311 recovered)

Washita: 3 (2 recovered)

Woods: 5 (5 recovered)

Woodward: 12 (8 recovered).

Officials say the state has recorded 369 total deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far, there have been 1,268 hospitalizations across the state and 197 patients are currently hospitalized.

According to health department data, officials believe 7,648 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.