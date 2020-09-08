Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases top 65,000 since March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, health experts with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are including rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in their daily count.

Health officials say since the rapid tests are more popular and seem to be reliable, they have decided to include those in their reports in order to provide a more comprehensive picture of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 65,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 833 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there was one additional death, meaning the death toll stands at 854.

Right now, officials say there are 472 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 505 (10 deaths) (375 recovered)

Alfalfa: 19 (13 recovered)

Atoka: 170 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Beaver: 45 (42 recovered)

Beckham: 138 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Blaine: 88 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Bryan: 669 (3 deaths) (569 recovered)

Caddo: 606 (20 deaths) (507 recovered)

Canadian: 1,644 (13 deaths) (1,451 recovered)

Carter: 436 (7 deaths) (386 recovered)

Cherokee: 791 (7 deaths) (588 recovered)

Choctaw: 259 (2 deaths) (226 recovered)

Cimarron: 19 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,551 (66 deaths) (3,585 recovered)

Coal: 63 (51 recovered)

Comanche: 1,304 (11 deaths) (1,192 recovered)

Cotton: 51 (2 deaths) (25 recovered)

Craig: 175 (1 death) (112 recovered)

Creek: 904 (22 deaths) (751 recovered)

Custer: 369 (310 recovered)

Delaware: 595 (22 deaths) (504 recovered)

Dewey: 24 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,184 (14 deaths) (849 recovered)

Garvin: 284 (4 deaths) (249 recovered)

Grady: 583 (7 deaths) (490 recovered)

Grant: 30 (25 recovered)

Greer: 91 (8 deaths) (77 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (35 recovered)

Harper: 22 (18 recovered)

Haskell: 191 (4 deaths) (146 recovered)

Hughes: 238 (4 deaths) (195 recovered)

Jackson: 626 (9 deaths) (567 recovered)

Jefferson: 37 (33 recovered)

Johnston: 120 (2 deaths) (76 recovered)

Kay: 374 (12 deaths) (284 recovered)

Kingfisher: 289 (2 deaths) (244 recovered)

Kiowa: 52 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Latimer: 117 (2 deaths) (107 recovered)

Le Flore: 789 (10 deaths) (616 recovered)

Lincoln: 334 (9 deaths) (282 recovered)

Logan: 331 (1 death) (278 recovered)

Love: 130 (1 death) (94 recovered)

Major: 57 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Marshall: 140 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Mayes: 469 (10 deaths) (377 recovered)

McClain: 639 (4 deaths) (540 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,109 (31 deaths) (919 recovered)

McIntosh: 252 (4 deaths) (221 recovered)

Murray: 97 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,476 (17 deaths) (655 recovered)

Noble: 118 (2 deaths) (99 recovered)

Nowata: 117 (1 death) (93 recovered)

Okfuskee: 111 (3 deaths) (87 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,416 (168 deaths) (12,593 recovered)

Okmulgee: 678 (5 deaths) (578 recovered)

Osage: 710 (12 deaths) (608 recovered)

Other: 45

Ottawa: 638 (4 deaths) (488 recovered)

Pawnee: 230 (3 deaths) (204 recovered)

Payne: 1,557 (5 deaths) (1,029 recovered)

Pittsburg: 651 (18 deaths) (543 recovered)

Pontotoc: 269 (3 deaths) (227 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 970 (9 deaths) (777 recovered)

Pushmataha: 131 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,454 (42 deaths) (1,212 recovered)

Seminole: 354 (5 deaths) (288 recovered)

Sequoyah: 636 (8 deaths) (535 recovered)

Stephens: 279 (4 deaths) (234 recovered)

Texas: 1,252 (7 deaths) (1,137 recovered)

Tillman: 72 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,473 (140 deaths) (12,657 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,250 (23 deaths) (1,092 recovered)

Washington: 888 (40 deaths) (736 recovered)

Washita: 45 (39 recovered)

Woods: 31 (25 recovered)

Woodward: 132 (86 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 9,930 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 54,269 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: