Oklahoma’s coronavirus death toll jumps by 17 to 682

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of coronavirus deaths across Oklahoma is still climbing and has reached 682.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 49,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 615 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

Officials say there were 17 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 682.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 384 (6 deaths) (292 recovered)

Alfalfa: 6 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 89 (1 death) (69 recovered)

Beaver: 41 (36 recovered)

Beckham: 101 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Blaine: 46 (40 recovered)

Bryan: 517 (2 deaths) (421 recovered)

Caddo: 474 (20 deaths) (379 recovered)

Canadian: 1,343 (9 deaths) (1,151 recovered)

Carter: 375 (5 deaths) (326 recovered)

Cherokee: 531 (2 deaths) (379 recovered)

Choctaw: 209 (1 death) (173 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,246 (61 deaths) (2,843 recovered)

Coal: 46 (36 recovered)

Comanche: 892 (11 deaths) (810 recovered)

Cotton: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 95 (1 death) (79 recovered)

Creek: 705 (18 deaths) (587 recovered)

Custer: 243 (208 recovered)

Delaware: 476 (20 deaths) (397 recovered)

Dewey: 14 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 642 (9 deaths) (418 recovered)

Garvin: 244 (4 deaths) (218 recovered)

Grady: 473 (7 deaths) (419 recovered)

Grant: 17 (15 recovered)

Greer: 84 (8 deaths) (71 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (25 recovered)

Harper: 13 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 92 (1 death) (56 recovered)

Hughes: 181 (3 deaths) (127 recovered)

Jackson: 544 (7 deaths) (502 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 59 (45 recovered)

Kay: 270 (11 deaths) (228 recovered)

Kingfisher: 169 (128 recovered)

Kiowa: 33 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Latimer: 101 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Le Flore: 448 (2 deaths) (322 recovered)

Lincoln: 250 (3 deaths) (155 recovered)

Logan: 246 (1 death) (207 recovered)

Love: 84 (72 recovered)

Major: 38 (1 death) (36 recovered)

Marshall: 126 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Mayes: 374 (8 deaths) (290 recovered)

McClain: 494 (4 deaths) (423 recovered)

McCurtain: 903 (28 deaths) (776 recovered)

McIntosh: 208 (3 deaths) (177 recovered)

Murray: 81 (70 recovered)

Muskogee: 607 (16 deaths) (444 recovered)

Noble: 92 (2 deaths) (80 recovered)

Nowata: 63 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 85 (3 deaths) (58 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,801 (132 deaths) (9,996 recovered)

Okmulgee: 520 (3 deaths) (449 recovered)

Osage: 573 (12 deaths) (392 recovered)

Other: 1

Ottawa: 430(3 deaths) (368 recovered)

Pawnee: 170 (3 deaths) (133 recovered)

Payne: 814 (4 deaths) (715 recovered)

Pittsburg: 462 (4 deaths) (313 recovered)

Pontotoc: 215 (2 deaths) (188 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 608 (9 deaths) (415 recovered)

Pushmataha: 117 (103 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,149 (21 deaths) (881 recovered)

Seminole: 265 (5 deaths) (203 recovered)

Sequoyah: 449 (4 deaths) (329 recovered)

Stephens: 225 (3 deaths) (187 recovered)

Texas: 1,081 (7 deaths) (1,056 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,614 (120 deaths) (10,106 recovered)

Wagoner: 981 (23 deaths) (814 recovered)

Washington: 711 (39 deaths) (583 recovered)

Washita: 36 (28 recovered)

Woods: 22 (20 recovered)

Woodward: 54 (38 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 7,274 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 41,370 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

