Oklahoma’s coronavirus deaths reach 600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of coronavirus deaths across Oklahoma has reached 600 since the pandemic began.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 42,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 854 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.1% increase.

Officials say there were 7 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 600.

There are 561 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 6.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 328 (6 deaths) (234 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 68 (64 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (36 recovered)

Beckham: 52 (1 death) (35 recovered)

Blaine: 41 (34 recovered)

Bryan: 431 (1 death) (344 recovered)

Caddo: 404 (16 deaths) (308 recovered)

Canadian: 1,174 (7 deaths) (994 recovered)

Carter: 331 (4 deaths) (271 recovered)

Cherokee: 398 (2 deaths) (260 recovered)

Choctaw: 175 (1 death) (159 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,932 (55 deaths) (2,531 recovered)

Coal: 32 (25 recovered)

Comanche: 798 (10 deaths) (729 recovered)

Cotton: 18 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 79 (67 recovered)

Creek: 580 (14 deaths) (439 recovered)

Custer: 202 (172 recovered)

Delaware: 419 (19 deaths) (359 recovered)

Dewey: 9 (8 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (3 recovered)

Garfield: 420 (5 deaths) (313 recovered)

Garvin: 221 (4 deaths) (188 recovered)

Grady: 430 (7 deaths) (384 recovered)

Grant: 13 (9 recovered)

Greer: 82 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 27 (13 recovered)

Harper: 9 (7 recovered)

Haskell: 55 (31 recovered)

Hughes: 126 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Jackson: 514 (5 deaths) (434 recovered)

Jefferson: 32 (26 recovered)

Johnston: 46 (36 recovered)

Kay: 238 (11 deaths) (190 recovered)

Kingfisher: 123 (99 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 86 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Le Flore: 311 (1 death) (194 recovered)

Lincoln: 156 (2 deaths) (110 recovered)

Logan: 202 (1 death) (165 recovered)

Love: 73 (65 recovered)

Major: 34 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Marshall: 106 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Mayes: 309 (6 deaths) (239 recovered)

McClain: 427 (4 deaths) (376 recovered)

McCurtain: 848 (28 deaths) (737 recovered)

McIntosh: 178 (1 death) (131 recovered)

Murray: 69 (57 recovered)

Muskogee: 490 (16 deaths) (345 recovered)

Noble: 83 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Nowata: 57 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Okfuskee: 62 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Oklahoma: 10,300 (112 deaths) (8,626 recovered)

Okmulgee: 453 (3 deaths) (358 recovered)

Osage: 397 (11 deaths) (338 recovered)

Other: 21

Ottawa: 367 (3 deaths) (305 recovered)

Pawnee: 134 (3 deaths) (114 recovered)

Payne: 717 (4 deaths) (624 recovered)

Pittsburg: 310 (3 deaths) (165 recovered)

Pontotoc: 193 (2 deaths) (155 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 433 (9 deaths) (326 recovered)

Pushmataha: 107 (85 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (7 recovered)

Rogers: 939 (16 deaths) (700 recovered)

Seminole: 227 (5 deaths) (149 recovered)

Sequoyah: 319 (4 deaths) (203 recovered)

Stephens: 193 (3 deaths) (155 recovered)

Texas: 1,049 (7 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Tillman: 58 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Tulsa: 10,135 (106 deaths) (8,620 recovered)

Wagoner: 825 (23 deaths) (658 recovered)

Washington: 616 (39 deaths) (521 recovered)

Washita: 27 (24 recovered)

Woods: 20 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 37 (34 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 6,654 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 35,001 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

