Oklahoma’s coronavirus deaths stand at 665

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of coronavirus deaths across Oklahoma has reached 665 since the pandemic began.
On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 48,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.
That’s an increase of 369 cases in the past 24 hours.
Officials say there were four additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 665.
There are 506 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 14.
So far, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has not released the county breakdown of cases on Monday.
Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.
Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.
State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.
The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.
LATEST STORIES:
- UCO hosting free COVID-19 testing on campus
- 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close
- Pre-kindergarten students moving remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Luther student tests positive for COVID-19
- 5 tips to for an impactful interview to land your next job