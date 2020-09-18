Oklahoma’s coronavirus deaths stand at 939

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the state’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by more than 1,200 in 24 hours.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 74,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,249 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.7% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were nine additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 939.

Right now, officials say there are 516 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 562 (10 deaths) (441 recovered)

Alfalfa: 42 (20 recovered)

Atoka: 250 (1 death) (182 recovered)

Beaver: 47 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 239 (1 death) (135 recovered)

Blaine: 106 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Bryan: 803 (4 deaths) (663 recovered)

Caddo: 682 (20 deaths) (577 recovered)

Canadian: 1,896 (16 deaths) (1,620 recovered)

Carter: 496 (8 deaths) (425 recovered)

Cherokee: 967 (7 deaths) (730 recovered)

Choctaw: 293 (2 deaths) (251 recovered)

Cimarron: 23 (17 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,397 (68 deaths) (4,487 recovered)

Coal: 70 (61 recovered)

Comanche: 1,442 (12 deaths) (1,296 recovered)

Cotton: 64 (3 deaths) (47 recovered)

Craig: 403 (1 death) (163 recovered)

Creek: 1,032 (29 deaths) (860 recovered)

Custer: 467 (364 recovered)

Delaware: 670 (23 deaths) (564 recovered)

Dewey: 55 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Ellis: 7 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,438 (18 deaths) (1,131 recovered)

Garvin: 327 (4 deaths) (276 recovered)

Grady: 818 (10 deaths) (563 recovered)

Grant: 37 (30 recovered)

Greer: 101 (8 deaths) (87 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 26 (1 death) (20 recovered)

Haskell: 249 (4 deaths) (181 recovered)

Hughes: 272 (4 deaths) (231 recovered)

Jackson: 691 (10 deaths) (630 recovered)

Jefferson: 41 (35 recovered)

Johnston: 138 (4 deaths) (114 recovered)

Kay: 482 (13 deaths) (352 recovered)

Kingfisher: 313 (2 deaths) (287 recovered)

Kiowa: 62 (2 deaths) (50 recovered)

Latimer: 129 (2 deaths) (113 recovered)

Le Flore: 966 (17 deaths) (776 recovered)

Lincoln: 379 (10 deaths) (316 recovered)

Logan: 387 (1 death) (328 recovered)

Love: 159 (1 death) (129 recovered)

Major: 69 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Marshall: 169 (1 death) (138 recovered)

Mayes: 528 (10 deaths) (431 recovered)

McClain: 755 (6 deaths) (624 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,201 (33 deaths) (1,021 recovered)

McIntosh: 290 (4 deaths) (238 recovered)

Murray: 113 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,665 (21 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Noble: 139 (2 deaths) (116 recovered)

Nowata: 130 (3 deaths) (108 recovered)

Okfuskee: 126 (4 deaths) (102 recovered)

Oklahoma: 16,177 (180 deaths) (13,993 recovered)

Okmulgee: 755 (5 deaths) (651 recovered)

Osage: 766 (13 deaths) (688 recovered)

Other: 51

Ottawa: 764 (4 deaths) (641 recovered)

Pawnee: 237 (3 deaths) (222 recovered)

Payne: 1,966 (6 deaths) (1,563 recovered)

Pittsburg: 856 (19 deaths) (627 recovered)

Pontotoc: 338 (3 deaths) (263 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,145 (9 deaths) (954 recovered)

Pushmataha: 144 (1 death) (129 recovered)

Roger Mills: 23 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,647 (46 deaths) (1,363 recovered)

Seminole: 395 (5 deaths) (329 recovered)

Sequoyah: 766 (10 deaths) (608 recovered)

Stephens: 361 (5 deaths) (261 recovered)

Texas: 1,402 (8 deaths) (1,266 recovered)

Tillman: 81 (2 deaths) (69 recovered)

Tulsa: 15,794 (152 deaths) (14,162 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,379 (23 deaths) (1,211 recovered)

Washington: 942 (40 deaths) (842 recovered)

Washita: 51 (41 recovered)

Woods: 93 (30 recovered)

Woodward: 178 (131 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 10,493 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 63,135 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

LATEST STORIES: