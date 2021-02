Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 1,100, 38 new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new cases climbed over 1,000 for the first time in several days, officials say 38 additional Oklahomans lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 422,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,146 cases or a 0.3% increase.

There were 38 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,302.

Officials say 26 of the newly reported deaths occurred since Jan. 1.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

At this point, officials say there are 542 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 477,397 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 204,069 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,091 (24 deaths) (2,910 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,144 (5 deaths) (1,125 recovered)

Atoka: 1,742 (11 deaths) (1,679 recovered)

Beaver: 436 (6 deaths) (413 recovered)

Beckham: 2,679 (36 deaths) (2,554 recovered)

Blaine: 989 (8 deaths) (946 recovered)

Bryan: 5,857 (55 deaths) (5,513 recovered)

Caddo: 3,790 (56 deaths) (3,590 recovered)

Canadian: 15,675 (91 deaths) (15,180 recovered)

Carter: 5,670 (55 deaths) (5,402 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,393 (41 deaths) (5,099 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,541 (13 deaths) (1,462 recovered)

Cimarron: 171 (1 death) (165 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,580 (261 deaths) (27,200 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (646 recovered)

Comanche: 11,899 (130 deaths) (11,157 recovered)

Cotton: 649 (13 deaths) (596 recovered)

Craig: 1,884 (11 deaths) (1,821 recovered)

Creek: 6,484 (112 deaths) (6,201 recovered)

Custer: 3,970 (67 deaths) (3,814 recovered)

Delaware: 4,348 (61 deaths) (4,156 recovered)

Dewey: 531 (6 deaths) (506 recovered)

Ellis: 348 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,562 (76 deaths) (7,258 recovered)

Garvin: 3,454 (45 deaths) (3,289 recovered)

Grady: 5,622 (71 deaths) (5,398 recovered)

Grant: 534 (7 deaths) (519 recovered)

Greer: 530 (17 deaths) (498 recovered)

Harmon: 288 (3 deaths) (265 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (392 recovered)

Haskell: 1,207 (9 deaths) (1,146 recovered)

Hughes: 1,155 (17 deaths) (1,075 recovered)

Jackson: 2,885 (44 deaths) (2,728 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (10 deaths) (646 recovered)

Johnston: 1,327 (17 deaths) (1,243 recovered)

Kay: 5,064 (75 deaths) (4,836 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,972 (23 deaths) (1,892 recovered)

Kiowa: 788 (15 deaths) (732 recovered)

Latimer: 798 (9 deaths) (763 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,286 (43 deaths) (5,115 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,016 (54 deaths) (2,876 recovered)

Logan: 3,958 (27 deaths) (3,793 recovered)

Love: 1,421 (10 deaths) (1,374 recovered)

Major: 935 (9 deaths) (907 recovered)

Marshall: 1,858 (12 deaths) (1,794 recovered)

Mayes: 3,984 (38 deaths) (3,786 recovered)

McClain: 5,011 (46 deaths) (4,782 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,781 (64 deaths) (3,524 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,915 (32 deaths) (1,776 recovered)

Murray: 1,911 (22 deaths) (1,826 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,068 (96 deaths) (8,542 recovered)

Noble: 1,341 (12 deaths) (1,273 recovered)

Nowata: 1,094 (15 deaths) (1,043 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,741 (20 deaths) (1,681 recovered)

Oklahoma: 80,275 (724 deaths) (77,068 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,615 (45 deaths) (3,483 recovered)

Osage: 4,452 (44 deaths) (4,268 recovered)

Other: 1

Ottawa: 3,609 (45 deaths) (3,477 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,697 (31 deaths) (1,619 recovered)

Payne: 8,310 (46 deaths) (8,063 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,381 (35 deaths) (4,242 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,909 (45 deaths) (4,658 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,807 (76 deaths) (7,486 recovered)

Pushmataha: 977 (13 deaths) (918 recovered)

Roger Mills: 382 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,849 (114 deaths) (9,467 recovered)

Seminole: 2,742 (34 deaths) (2,595 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,900 (28 deaths) (3,725 recovered)

Stephens: 4,655 (66 deaths) (4,463 recovered)

Texas: 3,442 (24 deaths) (3,335 recovered)

Tillman: 747 (14 deaths) (703 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,584 (687 deaths) (68,193 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,650 (80 deaths) (7,339 recovered)

Washington: 4,720 (85 deaths) (4,462 recovered)

Washita: 1,050 (9 deaths) (1,009 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,152 recovered)

Woodward: 3,076 (17 deaths) (2,986 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 13,544 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 404,310 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.