Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 1,800, 7 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say Oklahoma is closing in on 3,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 356,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,837 cases or a 0.5% increase.

There were 7 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,994.

Right now, officials say there are 1,866 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,533 (17 deaths) (2,034 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,043 (5 deaths) (959 recovered)

Atoka: 1,551 (6 deaths) (1,395 recovered)

Beaver: 351 (3 deaths) (330 recovered)

Beckham: 2,323 (26 deaths) (2,116 recovered)

Blaine: 801 (4 deaths) (709 recovered)

Bryan: 4,847 (44 deaths) (4,228 recovered)

Caddo: 3,319 (42 deaths) (2,918 recovered)

Canadian: 13,206 (58 deaths) (11,894 recovered)

Carter: 4,474 (20 deaths) (3,567 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,730 (25 deaths) (3,997 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,349 (8 deaths) (1,189 recovered)

Cimarron: 117 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Cleveland: 23,832 (190 deaths) (20,739 recovered)

Coal: 583 (7 deaths) (522 recovered)

Comanche: 8,828 (87 deaths) (7,595 recovered)

Cotton: 530 (12 deaths) (445 recovered)

Craig: 1,716 (7 deaths) (1,528 recovered)

Creek: 5,154 (80 deaths) (4,450 recovered)

Custer: 3,553 (39 deaths) (3,263 recovered)

Delaware: 3,790 (46 deaths) (3,233 recovered)

Dewey: 475 (4 deaths) (449 recovered)

Ellis: 329 (1 death) (307 recovered)

Garfield: 6,371 (51 deaths) (5,758 recovered)

Garvin: 2,960 (23 deaths) (2,577 recovered)

Grady: 4,842 (45 deaths) (4,325 recovered)

Grant: 453 (5 deaths) (417 recovered)

Greer: 436 (10 deaths) (393 recovered)

Harmon: 247 (1 death) (231 recovered)

Harper: 377 (3 deaths) (354 recovered)

Haskell: 1,048 (7 deaths) (911 recovered)

Hughes: 979 (12 deaths) (848 recovered)

Jackson: 2,607 (39 deaths) (2,373 recovered)

Jefferson: 582 (4 deaths) (501 recovered)

Johnston: 1,101 (12 deaths) (909 recovered)

Kay: 4,260 (48 deaths) (3,685 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,738 (15 deaths) (1,561 recovered)

Kiowa: 661 (12 deaths) (579 recovered)

Latimer: 666 (7 deaths) (588 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,465 (34 deaths) (3,983 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,585 (37 deaths) (2,287 recovered)

Logan: 3,315 (16 deaths) (2,878 recovered)

Love: 1,243 (8 deaths) (1,045 recovered)

Major: 827 (4 deaths) (743 recovered)

Marshall: 1,529 (8 deaths) (1,293 recovered)

Mayes: 3,209 (27 deaths) (2,762 recovered)

McClain: 4,317 (32 deaths) (3,816 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,274 (57 deaths) (2,949 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,639 (22 deaths) (1,388 recovered)

Murray: 1,554 (12 deaths) (1,312 recovered)

Muskogee: 7,872 (58 deaths) (6,834 recovered)

Noble: 1,164 (7 deaths) (1,027 recovered)

Nowata: 906 (11 deaths) (751 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,579 (16 deaths) (1,441 recovered)

Oklahoma: 69,329 (502 deaths) (61,787 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,091 (34 deaths) (2,760 recovered)

Osage: 3,737 (34 deaths) (3,290 recovered)

Other: 146 (89 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,228 (32 deaths) (2,921 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,355 (17 deaths) (1,151 recovered)

Payne: 7,177 (35 deaths) (6,507 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,750 (25 deaths) (3,318 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,975 (31 deaths) (3,427 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,694 (46 deaths) (5,993 recovered)

Pushmataha: 842 (8 deaths) (744 recovered)

Roger Mills: 348 (6 deaths) (266 recovered)

Rogers: 8,242 (91 deaths) (7,195 recovered)

Seminole: 2,285 (25 deaths) (1,986 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,255 (23 deaths) (2,790 recovered)

Stephens: 3,861 (34 deaths) (3,381 recovered)

Texas: 3,245 (18 deaths) (3,056 recovered)

Tillman: 652 (11 deaths) (575 recovered)

Tulsa: 58,471 (497 deaths) (51,392 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,181 (62 deaths) (5,280 recovered)

Washington: 3,864 (67 deaths) (3,335 recovered)

Washita: 937 (5 deaths) (857 recovered)

Woods: 1,103 (5 deaths) (1,033 recovered)

Woodward: 2,803 (11 deaths) (2,616 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 39,586 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 314,236 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

