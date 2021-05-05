Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 225

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say there are 225 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 449,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 225 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,301 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 182 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

