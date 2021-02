Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 600, 23 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say that Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grew by just over 600 on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 416,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 618 cases or a 0.1% increase.

There were 23 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,112.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

At this point, officials say there are 772 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 447,323 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 173,423 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,055 (21 deaths) (2,856 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,136 (5 deaths) (1,118 recovered)

Atoka: 1,733 (10 deaths) (1,650 recovered)

Beaver: 409 (6 deaths) (388 recovered)

Beckham: 2,662 (35 deaths) (2,525 recovered)

Blaine: 986 (7 deaths) (923 recovered)

Bryan: 5,763 (52 deaths) (5,361 recovered)

Caddo: 3,765 (54 deaths) (3,535 recovered)

Canadian: 15,452 (86 deaths) (14,842 recovered)

Carter: 5,559 (43 deaths) (5,233 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,343 (39 deaths) (5,005 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,532 (13 deaths) (1,430 recovered)

Cimarron: 125 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,171 (254 deaths) (26,494 recovered)

Coal: 677 (13 deaths) (634 recovered)

Comanche: 11,599 (126 deaths) (10,769 recovered)

Cotton: 636 (13 deaths) (582 recovered)

Craig: 1,874 (11 deaths) (1,798 recovered)

Creek: 6,372 (108 deaths) (5,995 recovered)

Custer: 3,941 (65 deaths) (3,754 recovered)

Delaware: 4,295 (60 deaths) (4,098 recovered)

Dewey: 524 (6 deaths) (500 recovered)

Ellis: 347 (2 deaths) (331 recovered)

Garfield: 7,424 (69 deaths) (7,069 recovered)

Garvin: 3,409 (44 deaths) (3,227 recovered)

Grady: 5,563 (68 deaths) (5,310 recovered)

Grant: 525 (7 deaths) (503 recovered)

Greer: 522 (16 deaths) (471 recovered)

Harmon: 286 (2 deaths) (263 recovered)

Harper: 402 (4 deaths) (386 recovered)

Haskell: 1,199 (9 deaths) (1,130 recovered)

Hughes: 1,136 (17 deaths) (1,043 recovered)

Jackson: 2,853 (44 deaths) (2,690 recovered)

Jefferson: 668 (8 deaths) (639 recovered)

Johnston: 1,310 (17 deaths) (1,201 recovered)

Kay: 5,030 (72 deaths) (4,757 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,948 (21 deaths) (1,868 recovered)

Kiowa: 775 (14 deaths) (715 recovered)

Latimer: 785 (8 deaths) (745 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,209 (43 deaths) (4,999 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,989 (54 deaths) (2,835 recovered)

Logan: 3,855 (26 deaths) (3,648 recovered)

Love: 1,409 (8 deaths) (1,353 recovered)

Major: 933 (8 deaths) (895 recovered)

Marshall: 1,838 (12 deaths) (1,741 recovered)

Mayes: 3,937 (36 deaths) (3,692 recovered)

McClain: 4,978 (44 deaths) (4,697 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,749 (61 deaths) (3,450 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,883 (32 deaths) (1,749 recovered)

Murray: 1,892 (21 deaths) (1,787 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,008 (90 deaths) (8,391 recovered)

Noble: 1,331 (10 deaths) (1,244 recovered)

Nowata: 1,076 (15 deaths) (1,022 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,737 (19 deaths) (1,665 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,348 (684 deaths) (75,511 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,562 (44 deaths) (3,392 recovered)

Osage: 4,389 (44 deaths) (4,179 recovered)

Other: 11 (0 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,573 (40 deaths) (3,434 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,683 (29 deaths) (1,604 recovered)

Payne: 8,249 (46 deaths) (7,942 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,345 (33 deaths) (4,158 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,836 (45 deaths) (4,532 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,688 (72 deaths) (7,293 recovered)

Pushmataha: 962 (13 deaths) (907 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,788 (111 deaths) (9,308 recovered)

Seminole: 2,725 (31 deaths) (2,552 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,825 (28 deaths) (3,621 recovered)

Stephens: 4,606 (60 deaths) (4,342 recovered)

Texas: 3,414 (22 deaths) (3,304 recovered)

Tillman: 740 (14 deaths) (693 recovered)

Tulsa: 69,314 (667 deaths) (66,136 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,552 (78 deaths) (7,159 recovered)

Washington: 4,590 (81 deaths) (4,312 recovered)

Washita: 1,047 (8 deaths) (996 recovered)

Woods: 1,178 (11 deaths) (1,144 recovered)

Woodward: 3,056 (15 deaths) (2,968 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 17,396 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 394,968 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.