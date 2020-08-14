Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 794 in 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders are encouraging Oklahomans to continue to use caution in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 46,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 794 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.7% increase.

Officials say there were 6 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 644.

There are 567 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 13.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 361 (6 deaths) (274 recovered)

Alfalfa: 5 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 81 (67 recovered)

Beaver: 39 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 67 (1 death) (43 recovered)

Blaine: 45 (38 recovered)

Bryan: 494 (1 death) (387 recovered)

Caddo: 456 (18 deaths) (360 recovered)

Canadian: 1,298 (9 deaths) (1,100 recovered)

Carter: 361 (5 deaths) (306 recovered)

Cherokee: 481 (2 deaths) (335 recovered)

Choctaw: 207 (1 death) (169 recovered)

Cimarron: 3 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,151 (56 deaths) (2,748 recovered)

Coal: 43 (32 recovered)

Comanche: 875 (10 deaths) (792 recovered)

Cotton: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 92 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Creek: 663 (15 deaths) (536 recovered)

Custer: 222 (195 recovered)

Delaware: 461 (20 deaths) (382 recovered)

Dewey: 12 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 555 (7 deaths) (381 recovered)

Garvin: 238 (4 deaths) (208 recovered)

Grady: 460 (7 deaths) (406 recovered)

Grant: 17 (12 recovered)

Greer: 83 (8 deaths) (70 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (25 recovered)

Harper: 11 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 781(1 death) (43 recovered)

Hughes: 172 (2 deaths) (118 recovered)

Jackson: 535 (7 deaths) (478 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (29 recovered)

Johnston: 53 (40 recovered)

Kay: 256 (11 deaths) (219 recovered)

Kingfisher: 151 (122 recovered)

Kiowa: 31 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Latimer: 96 (2 deaths) (76 recovered)

Le Flore: 405 (1 death) (271 recovered)

Lincoln: 224 (3 deaths) (141 recovered)

Logan: 237 (1 death) (193 recovered)

Love: 79 (69 recovered)

Major: 38 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Marshall: 119 (1 death) (100 recovered)

Mayes: 360 (7 deaths) (272 recovered)

McClain: 473 (4 deaths) (409 recovered)

McCurtain: 884 (28 deaths) (765 recovered)

McIntosh: 207 (1 death) (174 recovered)

Murray: 79 (66 recovered)

Muskogee: 559 (16 deaths) (420 recovered)

Noble: 89 (2 deaths) (76 recovered)

Nowata: 62 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 76 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,312 (124 deaths) (9,573 recovered)

Okmulgee: 500 (3 deaths) (417 recovered)

Osage: 456 (12 deaths) (376 recovered)

Other: 4

Ottawa: 405 (3 deaths) (355 recovered)

Pawnee: 153 (3 deaths) (124 recovered)

Payne: 788 (4 deaths) (684 recovered)

Pittsburg: 419 (4 deaths) (228 recovered)

Pontotoc: 208 (2 deaths) (177 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 480 (9 deaths) (384 recovered)

Pushmataha: 111 (98 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,081 (20 deaths) (806 recovered)

Seminole: 253 (5 deaths) (180 recovered)

Sequoyah: 384 (4 deaths) (270 recovered)

Stephens: 215 (3 deaths) (171 recovered)

Texas: 1,076 (7 deaths) (1,046 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,130 (113 deaths) (9,657 recovered)

Wagoner: 940 (23 deaths) (760 recovered)

Washington: 676 (39 deaths) (558 recovered)

Washita: 32 (27 recovered)

Woods: 21 (20 recovered)

Woodward: 47 (37 recovered).

In all, officials believe there were 6,971 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 39,282 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

