Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases jump by 1,170 in 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials estimate that Oklahoma has less than 13,000 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 88,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 1,170 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

There were four additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,035.

Image via Pexels

On Thursday, officials reported that there were 610 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 649 (10 deaths) (503 recovered)

Alfalfa: 75 (56 recovered)

Atoka: 312 (1 death) (271 recovered)

Beaver: 61 (50 recovered)

Beckham: 575 (4 deaths) (274 recovered)

Blaine: 138 (1 death) (109 recovered)

Bryan: 1,015 (5 deaths) (824 recovered)

Caddo: 821 (21 deaths) (661 recovered)

Canadian: 2,415 (17 deaths) (1,943 recovered)

Carter: 570 (9 deaths) (493 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,125 (8 deaths) (914 recovered)

Choctaw: 336 (2 deaths) (288 recovered)

Cimarron: 27 (23 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,266 (72 deaths) (5,378 recovered)

Coal: 71 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,697 (13 deaths) (1,469 recovered)

Cotton: 69 (3 deaths) (59 recovered)

Craig: 511 (1 death) (480 recovered)

Creek: 1,199 (34 deaths) (1,017 recovered)

Custer: 734 (513 recovered)

Delaware: 804 (25 deaths) (642 recovered)

Dewey: 69 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Ellis: 13 (10 recovered)

Garfield: 1,767 (21 deaths) (1,415 recovered)

Garvin: 391 (5 deaths) (335 recovered)

Grady: 1,151 (11 deaths) (865 recovered)

Grant: 53 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Greer: 109 (8 deaths) (90 recovered)

Harmon: 46 (41 recovered)

Harper: 30 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Haskell: 289 (4 deaths) (249 recovered)

Hughes: 300 (4 deaths) (264 recovered)

Jackson: 799 (10 deaths) (695 recovered)

Jefferson: 44 (38 recovered)

Johnston: 193 (4 deaths) (139 recovered)

Kay: 656 (13 deaths) (492 recovered)

Kingfisher: 373 (2 deaths) (321 recovered)

Kiowa: 79 (2 deaths) (61 recovered)

Latimer: 142 (2 deaths) (125 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,199 (19 deaths) (966 recovered)

Lincoln: 486 (10 deaths) (381 recovered)

Logan: 538 (1 death) (414 recovered)

Love: 200 (1 death) (167 recovered)

Major: 96 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Marshall: 190 (2 deaths) (165 recovered)

Mayes: 683 (11 deaths) (508 recovered)

McClain: 918 (7 deaths) (756 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,321 (34 deaths) (1,143 recovered)

McIntosh: 344 (6 deaths) (282 recovered)

Murray: 155 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,885 (24 deaths) (1,594 recovered)

Noble: 162 (3 deaths) (137 recovered)

Nowata: 153 (4 deaths) (127 recovered)

Okfuskee: 147 (5 deaths) (116 recovered)

Oklahoma: 18,580 (196 deaths) (16,004 recovered)

Okmulgee: 864 (8 deaths) (740 recovered)

Osage: 1,015 (13 deaths) (766 recovered)

Other: 11 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 897 (6 deaths) (783 recovered)

Pawnee: 259 (3 deaths) (236 recovered)

Payne: 2,346 (7 deaths) (2,016 recovered)

Pittsburg: 978 (20 deaths) (857 recovered)

Pontotoc: 459 (3 deaths) (349 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,434 (10 deaths) (1,155 recovered)

Pushmataha: 170 (2 deaths) (145 recovered)

Roger Mills: 59 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Rogers: 1,948 (52 deaths) (1,590 recovered)

Seminole: 485 (6 deaths) (376 recovered)

Sequoyah: 940 (11 deaths) (754 recovered)

Stephens: 458 (5 deaths) (358 recovered)

Texas: 1,576 (10 deaths) (1,416 recovered)

Tillman: 108 (2 deaths) (82 recovered)

Tulsa: 17,482 (166 deaths) (15,729 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,519 (26 deaths) (1,358 recovered)

Washington: 1,016 (40 deaths) (914 recovered)

Washita: 93 (58 recovered)

Woods: 113 (97 recovered)

Woodward: 1,108 (4 deaths) (428 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 12,851 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 74,483 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

