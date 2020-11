Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases jump by 3,500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of new COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma has climbed by more than 3,500.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 177,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 3,544 cases, or a 2% increase.

There were 15 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,649.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials say there were 1,505 people in Oklahoma hospitals with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Nov. 20.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,142 (13 deaths) (906 recovered)

Alfalfa: 293 (154 recovered)

Atoka: 789 (1 death) (592 recovered)

Beaver: 165 (2 death) (129 recovered)

Beckham: 1,220 (17 deaths) (1,032 recovered)

Blaine: 338 (2 deaths) (265 recovered)

Bryan: 2,629 (18 deaths) (2,105 recovered)

Caddo: 1,660 (30 deaths) (1,341 recovered)

Canadian: 6,313 (27 deaths) (5,057 recovered)

Carter: 1,447 (13 deaths) (1,131 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,104 (10 deaths) (1,574 recovered)

Choctaw: 657 (4 deaths) (550 recovered)

Cimarron: 69 (53 recovered)

Cleveland: 11,843 (120 deaths) (9,810 recovered)

Coal: 278 (213 recovered)

Comanche: 4,218 (30 deaths) (3,305 recovered)

Cotton: 190 (3 deaths) (133 recovered)

Craig: 858 (3 deaths) (727 recovered)

Creek: 2,429 (44 deaths) (1,928 recovered)

Custer: 1,736 (11 deaths) (1,328 recovered)

Delaware: 1,800 (38 deaths) (1,492 recovered)

Dewey: 172 (1 death) (124 recovered)

Ellis: 152 (64 recovered)

Garfield: 3,488 (33 deaths) (2,813 recovered)

Garvin: 1,431 (12 deaths) (1,115 recovered)

Grady: 2,424 (20 deaths) (1,981 recovered)

Grant: 193 (3 deaths) (152 recovered)

Greer: 233 (8 deaths) (178 recovered)

Harmon: 99 (86 recovered)

Harper: 171 (2 deaths) (109 recovered)

Haskell: 618 (6 deaths) (502 recovered)

Hughes: 560 (7 deaths) (471 recovered)

Jackson: 1,730 (27 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Jefferson: 181 (2 death) (110 recovered)

Johnston: 486 (4 deaths) (397 recovered)

Kay: 1,605 (22 deaths) (1,223 recovered)

Kingfisher: 817 (6 deaths) (679 recovered)

Kiowa: 305 (6 deaths) (230 recovered)

Latimer: 294 (3 deaths) (255 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,275 (26 deaths) (1,960 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,225 (26 deaths) (973 recovered)

Logan: 1,295 (3 deaths) (1,028 recovered)

Love: 538 (1 death) (380 recovered)

Major: 430 (2 death) (299 recovered)

Marshall: 673 (3 deaths) (481 recovered)

Mayes: 1,458 (17 deaths) (1,124 recovered)

McClain: 2,247 (16 deaths) (1,764 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,212 (44 deaths) (1,817 recovered)

McIntosh: 762 (13 deaths) 603 recovered)

Murray: 563 (4 deaths) (443 recovered)

Muskogee: 3,936 (30 deaths) (2,781 recovered)

Noble: 446 (4 deaths) (297 recovered)

Nowata: 381 (5 deaths) (315 recovered)

Okfuskee: 911 (13 deaths) (696 recovered)

Oklahoma: 36,199 (281 deaths) (28,000 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,692 (20 deaths) (1,420 recovered)

Osage: 1,859 (18 deaths) (1,606 recovered)

Other: 65 (15 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,638 (22 deaths) (1,422 recovered)

Pawnee: 534 (6 deaths) (431 recovered)

Payne: 3,967 (17 deaths) (3,355 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,789 (21 deaths) (1,502 recovered)

Pontotoc: 1,756 (10 deaths) (1,279 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,227 (23 deaths) (2,599 recovered)

Pushmataha: 390 (6 deaths) (346 recovered)

Roger Mills: 144 (5 deaths) (97 recovered)

Rogers: 3,758 (63 deaths) (2,954 recovered)

Seminole: 1,168 (11 deaths) (985 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,731 (14 deaths) (1,457 recovered)

Stephens: 1,466 (15 deaths) (1,057 recovered)

Texas: 2,245 (11 deaths) (2,043 recovered)

Tillman: 291 (5 deaths) (224 recovered)

Tulsa: 30,500 (257 deaths) (25,165 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,593 (35 deaths) (2,216 recovered)

Washington: 1,873 (44 deaths) (1,549 recovered)

Washita: 334 (2 deaths) (232 recovered)

Woods: 438 (1 death) (263 recovered)

Woodward: 1,728 (7 deaths) (1,488 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 33,844 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 142,381 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

