Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases rise by 2,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –As the first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Oklahoma, health officials say 2,000 more Oklahomans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 239,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,099 cases, or a 0.9% increase.

There were eight additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,072.

Right now, officials say there are 1,614 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,493 (13 deaths) (1,154 recovered)

Alfalfa: 685 (2 deaths) (398 recovered)

Atoka: 1,039 (2 deaths) (884 recovered)

Beaver: 272 (2 deaths) (226 recovered)

Beckham: 1,648 (18 deaths) (1,386 recovered)

Blaine: 537 (2 deaths) (447 recovered)

Bryan: 3,265 (26 deaths) (2,823 recovered)

Caddo: 2,405 (37 deaths) (2,011 recovered)

Canadian: 8,731 (41 deaths) (7,545 recovered)

Carter: 2,107 (16 deaths) (1,780 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,923 (13 deaths) (2,263 recovered)

Choctaw: 825 (6 deaths) (722 recovered)

Cimarron: 90 (79 recovered)

Cleveland: 15,743 (138 deaths) (13,449 recovered)

Coal: 366 (3 deaths) (311 recovered)

Comanche: 5,804 (46 deaths) (5,060 recovered)

Cotton: 347 (7 deaths) (272 recovered)

Craig: 1,199 (4 deaths) (959 recovered)

Creek: 3,275 (55 deaths) (2,746 recovered)

Custer: 2,520 (19 deaths) (2,133 recovered)

Delaware: 2,382 (39 deaths) (1,928 recovered)

Dewey: 344 (2 deaths) (251 recovered)

Ellis: 276 (231 recovered)

Garfield: 4,653 (40 deaths) (4,027 recovered)

Garvin: 1,849 (18 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Grady: 3,299 (32 deaths) (2,890 recovered)

Grant: 286 (5 deaths) (231 recovered)

Greer: 329 (8 deaths) (278 recovered)

Harmon: 184 (125 recovered)

Harper: 318 (2 deaths) (264 recovered)

Haskell: 723 (7 deaths) (630 recovered)

Hughes: 684 (8 deaths) (589 recovered)

Jackson: 2,159 (35 deaths) (1,902 recovered)

Jefferson: 323 (2 death) (253 recovered)

Johnston: 649 (5 deaths) (539 recovered)

Kay: 2,429 (27 deaths) (1,996 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,118 (7 deaths) (984 recovered)

Kiowa: 480 (8 deaths) (387 recovered)

Latimer: 378 (4 deaths) (322 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,949 (28 deaths) (2,586 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,739 (29 deaths) (1,421 recovered)

Logan: 2,026 (5 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Love: 728 (1 death) (632 recovered)

Major: 622 (4 deaths) (542 recovered)

Marshall: 948 (4 deaths) (811 recovered)

Mayes: 1,981 (22 deaths) (1,622 recovered)

McClain: 2,993 (20 deaths) (2,588 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,504 (48 deaths) (2,224 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,047 (14 deaths) (824 recovered)

Murray: 869 (6 deaths) (682 recovered)

Muskogee: 5,378 (42 deaths) (4,240 recovered)

Noble: 766 (5 deaths) (593 recovered)

Nowata: 517 (6 deaths) (433 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,193 (15 deaths) (1,033 recovered)

Oklahoma: 49,596 (373 deaths) (41,253 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,108 (25 deaths) (1,803 recovered)

Osage: 2,414 (21 deaths) (2,079 recovered)

Other: 94 (28 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,121 (25 deaths) (1,793 recovered)

Pawnee: 774 (9 deaths) (635 recovered)

Payne: 5,020 (24 deaths) (4,401 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,319 (23 deaths) (1,959 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,436 (16 deaths) (2,067 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 4,480 (25 deaths) (3,799 recovered)

Pushmataha: 467 (6 deaths) (422 recovered)

Roger Mills: 230 (6 deaths) (169 recovered)

Rogers: 5,097 (76 deaths) (4,239 recovered)

Seminole: 1,461 (15 deaths) (1,240 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,075 (16 deaths) (1,795 recovered)

Stephens: 2,243 (20 deaths) (1,849 recovered)

Texas: 2,731 (13 deaths) (2,464 recovered)

Tillman: 458 (8 deaths) (356 recovered)

Tulsa: 39,898 (317 deaths) (34,155 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,393 (41 deaths) (2,938 recovered)

Washington: 2,487 (51 deaths) (2,118 recovered)

Washita: 585 (3 deaths) (478 recovered)

Woods: 706 (3 death) (555 recovered)

Woodward: 2,177 (8 deaths) (1,979 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 35,163 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 202,532 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

