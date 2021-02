Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 53

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll jumped by 53 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 406,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,070 cases or a 0.3% increase.

There were 53 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,870.

Right now, officials say there are 937 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 383,225 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 110,860 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,982 (20 deaths) (2,671 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,132 (5 deaths) (1,081 recovered)

Atoka: 1,697 (10 deaths) (1,613 recovered)

Beaver: 396 (6 deaths) (370 recovered)

Beckham: 2,589 (33 deaths) (2,400 recovered)

Blaine: 964 (7 deaths) (857 recovered)

Bryan: 5,552 (51 deaths) (5,090 recovered)

Caddo: 3,692 (51 deaths) (3,415 recovered)

Canadian: 15,056 (80 deaths) (14,260 recovered)

Carter: 5,401 (39 deaths) (4,878 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,218 (38 deaths) (4,796 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,493 (13 deaths) (1,381 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,397 (240 deaths) (25,313 recovered)

Coal: 662 (10 deaths) (602 recovered)

Comanche: 11,105 (121 deaths) (10,038 recovered)

Cotton: 619 (13 deaths) (550 recovered)

Craig: 1,857 (10 deaths) (1,761 recovered)

Creek: 6,172 (103 deaths) (5,662 recovered)

Custer: 3,882 (62 deaths) (3,671 recovered)

Delaware: 4,209 (59 deaths) (3,933 recovered)

Dewey: 517 (4 deaths) (485 recovered)

Ellis: 341 (1 death) (326 recovered)

Garfield: 7,252 (63 deaths) (6,815 recovered)

Garvin: 3,342 (38 deaths) (3,107 recovered)

Grady: 5,449 (65 deaths) (5,081 recovered)

Grant: 515 (7 deaths) (487 recovered)

Greer: 483 (16 deaths) (440 recovered)

Harmon: 277 (1 death) (241 recovered)

Harper: 396 (3 deaths) (383 recovered)

Haskell: 1,180 (8 deaths) (1,093 recovered)

Hughes: 1,112 (16 deaths) (1,007 recovered)

Jackson: 2,787 (43 deaths) (2,607 recovered)

Jefferson: 657 (7 deaths) (615 recovered)

Johnston: 1,226 (17 deaths) (1,114 recovered)

Kay: 4,939 (66 deaths) (4,588 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,904 (21 deaths) (1,809 recovered)

Kiowa: 750 (13 deaths) (690 recovered)

Latimer: 768 (8 deaths) (715 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,072 (42 deaths) (4,784 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,929 (48 deaths) (2,719 recovered)

Logan: 3,763 (26 deaths) (3,472 recovered)

Love: 1,390 (8 deaths) (1,313 recovered)

Major: 921 (5 deaths) (876 recovered)

Marshall: 1,779 (12 deaths) (1,644 recovered)

Mayes: 3,760 (34 deaths) (3,442 recovered)

McClain: 4,870 (43 deaths) (4,489 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,613 (59 deaths) (3,284 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,822 (32 deaths) (1,685 recovered)

Murray: 1,841 (20 deaths) (1,671 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,838 (86 deaths) (8,014 recovered)

Noble: 1,295 (9 deaths) (1,189 recovered)

Nowata: 1,044 (15 deaths) (958 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,721 (18 deaths) (1,625 recovered)

Oklahoma: 77,701 (633 deaths) (72,731 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,489 (39 deaths) (3,270 recovered)

Osage: 4,270 (40 deaths) (3,950 recovered)

Other: 36 (12 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,510 (38 deaths) (3,347 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,554 (28 deaths) (1,425 recovered)

Payne: 8,118 (43 deaths) (7,658 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,267 (32 deaths) (3,994 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,630 (42 deaths) (4,278 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,462 (60 deaths) (6,980 recovered)

Pushmataha: 940 (13 deaths) (862 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (6 deaths) (352 recovered)

Rogers: 9,582 (108 deaths) (8,903 recovered)

Seminole: 2,668 (29 deaths) (2,422 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,684 (28 deaths) (3,429 recovered)

Stephens: 4,457 (56 deaths) (4,168 recovered)

Texas: 3,362 (22 deaths) (3,251 recovered)

Tillman: 723 (14 deaths) (668 recovered)

Tulsa: 67,459 (629 deaths) (62,938 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,346 (73 deaths) (6,736 recovered)

Washington: 4,446 (79 deaths) (4,061 recovered)

Washita: 1,024 (7 deaths) (968 recovered)

Woods: 1,169 (10 deaths) (1,120 recovered)

Woodward: 3,036 (15 deaths) (2,930 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 24,516 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 377,678 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

