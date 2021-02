Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll grows by 29

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the state’s death toll connected to COVID-19 has surpassed 3,700.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 399,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,662 cases or a 0.7% increase.

There were 29 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,710.

Right now, officials say there are 1,051 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 383,225 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 110,860 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,954 (20 deaths) (2,581 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,114 (5 deaths) (1,068 recovered)

Atoka: 1,676 (10 deaths) (1,592 recovered)

Beaver: 394 (4 deaths) (366 recovered)

Beckham: 2,568 (31 deaths) (2,353 recovered)

Blaine: 938 (6 deaths) (820 recovered)

Bryan: 5,427 (50 deaths) (4,955 recovered)

Caddo: 3,649 (50 deaths) (3,336 recovered)

Canadian: 14,724 (72 deaths) (13,913 recovered)

Carter: 5,267 (36 deaths) (4,673 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,165 (35 deaths) (4,708 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,464 (13 deaths) (1,348 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Cleveland: 26,900 (232 deaths) (24,797 recovered)

Coal: 652 (10 deaths) (591 recovered)

Comanche: 10,884 (115 deaths) (9,647 recovered)

Cotton: 606 (13 deaths) (535 recovered)

Craig: 1,840 (10 deaths) (1,730 recovered)

Creek: 6,045 (101 deaths) (5,494 recovered)

Custer: 3,852 (60 deaths) (3,602 recovered)

Delaware: 4,183 (57 deaths) (3,858 recovered)

Dewey: 511 (4 deaths) (479 recovered)

Ellis: 339 (1 death) (322 recovered)

Garfield: 7,171 (63 deaths) (6,689 recovered)

Garvin: 3,303 (33 deaths) (3,027 recovered)

Grady: 5,379 (60 deaths) (4,980 recovered)

Grant: 504 (6 deaths) (483 recovered)

Greer: 475 (13 deaths) (438 recovered)

Harmon: 257 (1 death) (241 recovered)

Harper: 391 (3 deaths) (376 recovered)

Haskell: 1,173 (8 deaths) (1,074 recovered)

Hughes: 1,092 (14 deaths) (984 recovered)

Jackson: 2,759 (41 deaths) (2,569 recovered)

Jefferson: 647 (7 deaths) (599 recovered)

Johnston: 1,203 (17 deaths) (1,095 recovered)

Kay: 4,847 (60 deaths) (4,481 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,884 (19 deaths) (1,778 recovered)

Kiowa: 741 (13 deaths) (683 recovered)

Latimer: 760 (8 deaths) (699 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,012 (41 deaths) (4,686 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,891 (45 deaths) (2,650 recovered)

Logan: 3,713 (23 deaths) (3,409 recovered)

Love: 1,376 (8 deaths) (1,282 recovered)

Major: 912 (4 deaths) (864 recovered)

Marshall: 1,748 (12 deaths) (1,594 recovered)

Mayes: 3,692 (34 deaths) (3,368 recovered)

McClain: 4,794 (43 deaths) (4,377 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,538 (58 deaths) (3,203 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,781 (29 deaths) (1,630 recovered)

Murray: 1,808 (17 deaths) (1,613 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,707 (84 deaths) (7,838 recovered)

Noble: 1,278 (8 deaths) (1,166 recovered)

Nowata: 1,036 (14 deaths) (933 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,712 (16 deaths) (1,609 recovered)

Oklahoma: 76,647 (606 deaths) (71,522 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,448 (39 deaths) (3,211 recovered)

Osage: 4,206 (39 deaths) (3,865 recovered)

Other: 55 (17 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,480 (37 deaths) (3,313 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,525 (25 deaths) (1,385 recovered)

Payne: 8,030 (43 deaths) (7,489 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,187 (32 deaths) (3,898 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,537 (39 deaths) (4,158 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,328 (57 deaths) (6,858 recovered)

Pushmataha: 921 (12 deaths) (847 recovered)

Roger Mills: 379 (6 deaths) (341 recovered)

Rogers: 9,417 (105 deaths) (8,680 recovered)

Seminole: 2,631 (29 deaths) (2,351 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,640 (27 deaths) (3,346 recovered)

Stephens: 4,410 (53 deaths) (4,070 recovered)

Texas: 3,352 (21 deaths) (3,224 recovered)

Tillman: 716 (14 deaths) (649 recovered)

Tulsa: 66,160 (610 deaths) (61,360 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,220 (72 deaths) (6,494 recovered)

Washington: 4,373 (77 deaths) (3,940 recovered)

Washita: 1,016 (7 deaths) (947 recovered)

Woods: 1,162 (8 deaths) (1,115 recovered)

Woodward: 3,028 (14 deaths) (2,897 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 26,739 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 369,278 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

