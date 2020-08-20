Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 700

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say the Sooner State’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700 since the first Oklahoma case was confirmed in March.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 50,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 746 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.5% increase.

Officials say there were 10 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 709.

Right now, officials say there are 564 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 400 (6 deaths) (302 recovered)

Alfalfa: 6 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 90 (1 death) (71 recovered)

Beaver: 40 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 103 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Blaine: 50 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 532 (3 deaths) (443 recovered)

Caddo: 492 (20 deaths) (393 recovered)

Canadian: 1,361 (9 deaths) (1,185 recovered)

Carter: 375 (5 deaths) (330 recovered)

Cherokee: 569 (2 deaths) (412 recovered)

Choctaw: 211 (1 death) (177 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,399 (62 deaths) (2,925 recovered)

Coal: 46 (37 recovered)

Comanche: 923 (11 deaths) (843 recovered)

Cotton: 22 (2 deaths) (16 recovered)

Craig: 97 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Creek: 721 (19 deaths) (607 recovered)

Custer: 249 (212 recovered)

Delaware: 493 (20 deaths) (408 recovered)

Dewey: 19 (10 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 671 (9 deaths) (460 recovered)

Garvin: 250 (4 deaths) (224 recovered)

Grady: 481 (7 deaths) (430 recovered)

Grant: 18 (17 recovered)

Greer: 84 (8 deaths) (71 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (26 recovered)

Harper: 13 (11 recovered)

Haskell: 133 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Hughes: 185 (3 deaths) (143 recovered)

Jackson: 553 (7 deaths) (514 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 60 (47 recovered)

Kay: 275 (11 deaths) (235 recovered)

Kingfisher: 186 (135 recovered)

Kiowa: 36 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Latimer: 103 (2 deaths) (91 recovered)

Le Flore: 481 (3 deaths) (350 recovered)

Lincoln: 250 (5 deaths) (161 recovered)

Logan: 253 (1 death) (219 recovered)

Love: 82 (71 recovered)

Major: 38 (1 death) (36 recovered)

Marshall: 123 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Mayes: 380 (8 deaths) (298 recovered)

McClain: 506 (4 deaths) (436 recovered)

McCurtain: 914 (29 deaths) (782 recovered)

McIntosh: 213 (3 deaths) (180 recovered)

Murray: 84 (77 recovered)

Muskogee: 628 (16 deaths) (460 recovered)

Noble: 92 (2 deaths) (83 recovered)

Nowata: 70 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Okfuskee: 89 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,037 (139 deaths) (10,277 recovered)

Okmulgee: 531 (3 deaths) (460 recovered)

Osage: 582 (12 deaths) (408 recovered)

Other: 17

Ottawa: 442 (3 deaths) (381 recovered)

Pawnee: 178 (3 deaths) (138 recovered)

Payne: 847 (4 deaths) (727 recovered)

Pittsburg: 502 (11 deaths) (351 recovered)

Pontotoc: 215 (2 deaths) (192 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 631 (9 deaths) (431 recovered)

Pushmataha: 118 (105 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,179 (23 deaths) (928 recovered)

Seminole: 273 (5 deaths) (214 recovered)

Sequoyah: 483 (5 deaths) (351 recovered)

Stephens: 224 (3 deaths) (190 recovered)

Texas: 1,083 (7 deaths) (1,060 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,873 (123 deaths) (10,389 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,003 (23 deaths) (839 recovered)

Washington: 724 (39 deaths) (600 recovered)

Washita: 37 (29 recovered)

Woods: 24 (21 recovered)

Woodward: 63 (42 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 7,265 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 42,695 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

