Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths climb to 948

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma currently has more than 12,000 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 77,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,101 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.4% increase.

Officials say there were two additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 948.

Right now, officials say there are 522 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 581 (10 deaths) (448 recovered)

Alfalfa: 59 (22 recovered)

Atoka: 269 (1 death) (188 recovered)

Beaver: 48 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 307 (1 death) (148 recovered)

Blaine: 113 (1 death) (89 recovered)

Bryan: 833 (4 deaths) (683 recovered)

Caddo: 701 (20 deaths) (587 recovered)

Canadian: 1,998 (16 deaths) (1,662 recovered)

Carter: 511 (8 deaths) (440 recovered)

Cherokee: 995 (7 deaths) (758 recovered)

Choctaw: 306 (2 deaths) (259 recovered)

Cimarron: 23 (17 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,620 (68 deaths) (4,660 recovered)

Coal: 70 (62 recovered)

Comanche: 1,492 (12 deaths) (1,319 recovered)

Cotton: 65 (3 deaths) (55 recovered)

Craig: 493 (1 death) (174 recovered)

Creek: 1,067 (30 deaths) (892 recovered)

Custer: 505 (378 recovered)

Delaware: 683 (23 deaths) (581 recovered)

Dewey: 60 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Ellis: 11 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,504 (18 deaths) (1,174 recovered)

Garvin: 341 (5 deaths) (287 recovered)

Grady: 897 (10 deaths) (600 recovered)

Grant: 40 (30 recovered)

Greer: 104 (8 deaths) (82 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 26 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Haskell: 257 (4 deaths) (186 recovered)

Hughes: 280 (4 deaths) (237 recovered)

Jackson: 702 (10 deaths) (640 recovered)

Jefferson: 42 (36 recovered)

Johnston: 145 (4 deaths) (117 recovered)

Kay: 511 (13 deaths) (376 recovered)

Kingfisher: 323 (2 deaths) (293 recovered)

Kiowa: 67 (2 deaths) (52 recovered)

Latimer: 129 (2 deaths) (116 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,011 (17 deaths) (803 recovered)

Lincoln: 394 (10 deaths) (326 recovered)

Logan: 410 (1 death) (344 recovered)

Love: 165 (1 death) (136 recovered)

Major: 76 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Marshall: 171 (1 death) (147 recovered)

Mayes: 542 (10 deaths) (443 recovered)

McClain: 779 (6 deaths) (651 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,230 (33 deaths) (1,043 recovered)

McIntosh: 294 (4 deaths) (245 recovered)

Murray: 116 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,696 (21 deaths) (1,426 recovered)

Noble: 141 (2 deaths) (116 recovered)

Nowata: 133 (3 deaths) (113 recovered)

Okfuskee: 128 (4 deaths) (105 recovered)

Oklahoma: 16,749 (183 deaths) (14,297 recovered)

Okmulgee: 775 (5 deaths) (667 recovered)

Osage: 784 (13 deaths) (707 recovered)

Other: 75

Ottawa: 786 (4 deaths) (673 recovered)

Pawnee: 243 (3 deaths) (222 recovered)

Payne: 2,065 (6 deaths) (1,656 recovered)

Pittsburg: 894 (19 deaths) (649 recovered)

Pontotoc: 353 (3 deaths) (274 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,217 (9 deaths) (983 recovered)

Pushmataha: 148 (1 death) (130 recovered)

Roger Mills: 28 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,683 (48 deaths) (1,393 recovered)

Seminole: 409 (5 deaths) (340 recovered)

Sequoyah: 804 (11 deaths) (638 recovered)

Stephens: 378 (5 deaths) (281 recovered)

Texas: 1,425 (8 deaths) (1,290 recovered)

Tillman: 81 (2 deaths) (71 recovered)

Tulsa: 16,034 (152 deaths) (14,490 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,398 (24 deaths) (1,247 recovered)

Washington: 951 (40 deaths) (857 recovered)

Washita: 64 (42 recovered)

Woods: 96 (32 recovered)

Woodward: 961 (140 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 12,019 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 64,941 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

