Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths grow by 22

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say that Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grew by just under 500 on Thursday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 419,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 499 cases or a 0.1% increase.

There were 22 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,203.

All of the deaths reported on Monday were from Jan. 1 through Jan. 16.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

At this point, officials say there are 693 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 477,397 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 204,069 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,082 (23 deaths) (2,878 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,140 (5 deaths) (1,122 recovered)

Atoka: 1,738 (10 deaths) (1,673 recovered)

Beaver: 433 (6 deaths) (410 recovered)

Beckham: 2,673 (35 deaths) (2,539 recovered)

Blaine: 987 (7 deaths) (936 recovered)

Bryan: 5,810 (54 deaths) (5,454 recovered)

Caddo: 3,778 (55 deaths) (3,562 recovered)

Canadian: 15,575 (88 deaths) (15,033 recovered)

Carter: 5,597 (51 deaths) (5,301 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,381 (40 deaths) (5,043 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,537 (13 deaths) (1,447 recovered)

Cimarron: 153 (1 death) (146 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,400 (257 deaths) (26,932 recovered)

Coal: 682 (13 deaths) (643 recovered)

Comanche: 11,783 (128 deaths) (11,027 recovered)

Cotton: 643 (13 deaths) (592 recovered)

Craig: 1,878 (11 deaths) (1,811 recovered)

Creek: 6,462 (112 deaths) (6,137 recovered)

Custer: 3,954 (65 deaths) (3,791 recovered)

Delaware: 4,336 (61 deaths) (4,125 recovered)

Dewey: 528 (6 deaths) (503 recovered)

Ellis: 347 (3 deaths) (334 recovered)

Garfield: 7,525 (71 deaths) (7,206 recovered)

Garvin: 3,430 (44 deaths) (3,256 recovered)

Grady: 5,588 (68 deaths) (5,368 recovered)

Grant: 531 (7 deaths) (515 recovered)

Greer: 527 (16 deaths) (484 recovered)

Harmon: 288 (3 deaths) (263 recovered)

Harper: 406 (4 deaths) (389 recovered)

Haskell: 1,203 (9 deaths) (1,140 recovered)

Hughes: 1,144 (17 deaths) (1,061 recovered)

Jackson: 2,868 (44 deaths) (2,708 recovered)

Jefferson: 670 (8 deaths) (644 recovered)

Johnston: 1,317 (17 deaths) (1,223 recovered)

Kay: 5,049 (74 deaths) (4,809 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,963 (21 deaths) (1,883 recovered)

Kiowa: 783 (14 deaths) (726 recovered)

Latimer: 793 (8 deaths) (756 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,251 (43 deaths) (5,081 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,002 (54 deaths) (2,861 recovered)

Logan: 3,872 (26 deaths) (3,698 recovered)

Love: 1,415 (9 deaths) (1,366 recovered)

Major: 934 (8 deaths) (905 recovered)

Marshall: 1,854 (12 deaths) (1,767 recovered)

Mayes: 3,974 (37 deaths) (3,751 recovered)

McClain: 4,999 (45 deaths) (4,750 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,764 (63 deaths) (3,490 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,902 (32 deaths) (1,761 recovered)

Murray: 1,900 (21 deaths) (1,811 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,046 (95 deaths) (8,480 recovered)

Noble: 1,337 (11 deaths) (1,258 recovered)

Nowata: 1,084 (15 deaths) (1,037 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,740 (19 deaths) (1,676 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,884 (705 deaths) (76,440 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,589 (45 deaths) (3,436 recovered)

Osage: 4,427 (44 deaths) (4,236 recovered)

Other: 1 (0 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,599 (42 deaths) (3,459 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,691 (30 deaths) (1,610 recovered)

Payne: 8,284 (46 deaths) (8,012 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,366 (33 deaths) (4,209 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,860 (45 deaths) (4,605 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,743 (74 deaths) (7,399 recovered)

Pushmataha: 972 (13 deaths) (913 recovered)

Roger Mills: 381 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,829 (113 deaths) (9,419 recovered)

Seminole: 2,735 (32 deaths) (2,580 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,887 (28 deaths) (3,690 recovered)

Stephens: 4,641 (65 deaths) (4,412 recovered)

Texas: 3,435 (24 deaths) (3,324 recovered)

Tillman: 743 (14 deaths) (701 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,137 (674 deaths) (67,422 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,609 (80 deaths) (7,259 recovered)

Washington: 4,686 (83 deaths) (4,418 recovered)

Washita: 1,050 (8 deaths) (1,005 recovered)

Woods: 1,182 (11 deaths) (1,150 recovered)

Woodward: 3,066 (15 deaths) (2,979 recovered)

Coronavirus representation

In all, officials believe there are 15,053 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 400,597 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

