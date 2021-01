Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths increase by 48

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the state health department say Oklahoma has seen another dramatic increase in the number of deaths connected to COVID-19.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 384,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,787 cases or a 0.7% increase.

There were 48 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,471.

Right now, officials say there are 1,357 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 315,034 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 58,245 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,793 (19 deaths) (2,402 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,083 (5 deaths) (1,036 recovered)

Atoka: 1,641 (8 deaths) (1,541 recovered)

Beaver: 381 (4 deaths) (346 recovered)

Beckham: 2,467 (29 deaths) (2,250 recovered)

Blaine: 876 (6 deaths) (781 recovered)

Bryan: 5,246 (45 deaths) (4,719 recovered)

Caddo: 3,524 (48 deaths) (3,190 recovered)

Canadian: 14,152 (64 deaths) (13,260 recovered)

Carter: 4,925 (31 deaths) (4,397 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,997 (31 deaths) (4,528 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,429 (11 deaths) (1,303 recovered)

Cimarron: 120 (1 death) (109 recovered)

Cleveland: 25,981 (218 deaths) (23,648 recovered)

Coal: 627 (9 deaths) (573 recovered)

Comanche: 10,023 (104 deaths) (8,774 recovered)

Cotton: 576 (13 deaths) (508 recovered)

Craig: 1,807 (8 deaths) (1,671 recovered)

Creek: 5,705 (92 deaths) (5,097 recovered)

Custer: 3,725 (56 deaths) (3,452 recovered)

Delaware: 4,049 (54 deaths) (3,713 recovered)

Dewey: 499 (4 deaths) (472 recovered)

Ellis: 332 (1 death) (321 recovered)

Garfield: 6,776 (59 deaths) (6,328 recovered)

Garvin: 3,194 (28 deaths) (2,884 recovered)

Grady: 5,158 (57 deaths) (4,762 recovered)

Grant: 484 (5 deaths) (452 recovered)

Greer: 460 (13 deaths) (421 recovered)

Harmon: 252 (1 death) (236 recovered)

Harper: 386 (3 deaths) (369 recovered)

Haskell: 1,137 (8 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Hughes: 1,057 (13 deaths) (935 recovered)

Jackson: 2,700 (41 deaths) (2,501 recovered)

Jefferson: 629 (7 deaths) (574 recovered)

Johnston: 1,163 (14 deaths) (1,058 recovered)

Kay: 4,737 (57 deaths) (4,236 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,831 (19 deaths) (1,704 recovered)

Kiowa: 725 (13 deaths) (662 recovered)

Latimer: 728 (8 deaths) (648 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,787 (39 deaths) (4,452 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,789 (42 deaths) (2,537 recovered)

Logan: 3,569 (23 deaths) (3,250 recovered)

Love: 1,337 (8 deaths) (1,216 recovered)

Major: 874 (4 deaths) (811 recovered)

Marshall: 1,655 (12 deaths) (1,510 recovered)

Mayes: 3,497 (32 deaths) (3,170 recovered)

McClain: 4,599 (38 deaths) (4,206 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,435 (57 deaths) (3,109 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,752 (27 deaths) (1,560 recovered)

Murray: 1,707 (16 deaths) (1,527 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,366 (76 deaths) (7,510 recovered)

Noble: 1,224 (8 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Nowata: 985 (14 deaths) (889 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,663 (16 deaths) (1,544 recovered)

Oklahoma: 74,315 (573 deaths) (68,751 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,281 (39 deaths) (3,010 recovered)

Osage: 4,030 (38 deaths) (3,692 recovered)

Other: 89 (80 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,413 (34 deaths) (3,207 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,455 (23 deaths) (1,312 recovered)

Payne: 7,752 (42 deaths) (7,139 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,031 (31 deaths) (3,694 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,387 (36 deaths) (3,930 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,124 (53 deaths) (6,600 recovered)

Pushmataha: 890 (8 deaths) (817 recovered)

Roger Mills: 369 (6 deaths) (327 recovered)

Rogers: 8,991 (99 deaths) (8,151 recovered)

Seminole: 2,492 (26 deaths) (2,230 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,520 (24 deaths) (3,170 recovered)

Stephens: 4,234 (45 deaths) (3,826 recovered)

Texas: 3,308 (21 deaths) (3,190 recovered)

Tillman: 699 (13 deaths) (624 recovered)

Tulsa: 63,201 (573 deaths) (57,867 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,819 (67 deaths) (6,098 recovered)

Washington: 4,133 (76 deaths) (3,734 recovered)

Washita: 981 (6 deaths) (914 recovered)

Woods: 1,133 (7 deaths) (1,085 recovered)

Woodward: 2,956 (12 deaths) (2,799 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 29,201 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 351,545 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash