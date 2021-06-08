Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths reach 8,500, CDC says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say deaths connected to COVID-19 have now reached 8,500 in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 453,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 80 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 936 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,500 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 127 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.64 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.33 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.