Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,250

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals across Oklahoma continue to struggle to keep up with the number of COVID-19 patients, officials say two more people have died from the virus.

On Monday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 117,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 663 cases in 24 hours, or a 0.6% increase.

There were two additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,251.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 795 (11 deaths) (617 recovered)

Alfalfa: 120 (102 recovered)

Atoka: 436 (1 death) (370 recovered)

Beaver: 88 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Beckham: 904 (11 deaths) (706 recovered)

Blaine: 212 (1 death) (167 recovered)

Bryan: 1,528 (11 deaths) (1,229 recovered)

Caddo: 1,146 (26 deaths) (980 recovered)

Canadian: 3,896 (23 deaths) (3,097 recovered)

Carter: 846 (10 deaths) (680 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,382 (8 deaths) (1,189 recovered)

Choctaw: 453 (2 deaths) (376 recovered)

Cimarron: 37 (33 recovered)

Cleveland: 8,331 (89 deaths) (7,157 recovered)

Coal: 97 (77 recovered)

Comanche: 2,390 (17 deaths) (2,021 recovered)

Cotton: 98 (3 deaths) (76 recovered)

Craig: 618 (2 deaths) (563 recovered)

Creek: 1,568 (37 deaths) (1,358 recovered)

Custer: 1,085 (4 deaths) (957 recovered)

Delaware: 1,248 (27 deaths) (1,028 recovered)

Dewey: 92 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Ellis: 22 (17 recovered)

Garfield: 2,415 (27 deaths) (2,034 recovered)

Garvin: 661 (6 deaths) (533 recovered)

Grady: 1,612 (16 deaths) (1,384 recovered)

Grant: 99 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Greer: 150 (8 deaths) (121 recovered)

Harmon: 69 (59 recovered)

Harper: 70 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Haskell: 377 (5 deaths) (323 recovered)

Hughes: 398 (4 deaths) (330 recovered)

Jackson: 1,116 (13 deaths) (973 recovered)

Jefferson: 78 (63 recovered)

Johnston: 287 (4 deaths) (243 recovered)

Kay: 866 (16 deaths) (761 recovered)

Kingfisher: 552 (3 deaths) (470 recovered)

Kiowa: 176 (3 deaths) (138 recovered)

Latimer: 209 (2 deaths) (162 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,651 (22 deaths) (1,459 recovered)

Lincoln: 785 (21 deaths) (652 recovered)

Logan: 849 (2 deaths) (702 recovered)

Love: 271 (1 death) (244 recovered)

Major: 175 (2 death) (133 recovered)

Marshall: 271 (2 deaths) (226 recovered)

Mayes: 972 (13 deaths) (790 recovered)

McClain: 1,316 (10 deaths) (1,106 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,616 (39 deaths) (1,383 recovered)

McIntosh: 506 (10 deaths) (402 recovered)

Murray: 303 (2 deaths) (238 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,327 (28 deaths) (1,994 recovered)

Noble: 175 (3 deaths) (158 recovered)

Nowata: 255 (4 deaths) (194 recovered)

Okfuskee: 543 (7 deaths) (216 recovered)

Oklahoma: 23,726 (228 deaths) (20,420 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,224 (8 deaths) (950 recovered)

Osage: 1,377 (13 deaths) (1,253 recovered)

Other: 6 (3 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,231 (9 deaths) (1,070 recovered)

Pawnee: 331 (5 deaths) (289 recovered)

Payne: 2,804 (12 deaths) (2,580 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,247 (20 deaths) (1,076 recovered)

Pontotoc: 784 (4 deaths) (575 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,181 (14 deaths) (1,775 recovered)

Pushmataha: 275 (5 deaths) (229 recovered)

Roger Mills: 89 (4 deaths) (74 recovered)

Rogers: 2,418 (54 deaths) (2,090 recovered)

Seminole: 784 (6 deaths) (609 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,234 (13 deaths) (1,026 recovered)

Stephens: 711 (8 deaths) (544 recovered)

Texas: 1,786 (10 deaths) (1,680 recovered)

Tillman: 148 (3 deaths) (122 recovered)

Tulsa: 21,692 (200 deaths) (19,164 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,886 (29 deaths) (1,687 recovered)

Washington: 1,316 (41 deaths) (1,131 recovered)

Washita: 181 (141 recovered)

Woods: 181 (137 recovered)

Woodward: 1,245 (5 deaths) (1,173 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

As of Oct. 23, officials say there are 924 people currently hospitalized with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

In all, officials believe there are 15,791 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 100,357 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

