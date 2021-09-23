Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has surpassed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 603,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,361 cases since Wednesday, Sept. 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 15,293 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,025 deaths as of Thursday. That’s a jump of 42 new deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,205 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.