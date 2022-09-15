OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced that Oklahoma’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

Oklahoma is among the first group of 35 states with approved plans.

Now, the Sooner State can unlock more than $900 million in funding to help build electric vehicle chargers across 53,000 miles of highway across the country.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

Oklahoma’s electric vehicle charging plan outlines how the state will grow its charging network of 1,015 public charging ports.

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This first group of 35 plans from States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico now have the green light to build their pieces of the national charging network to ensure drivers can spend less on transportation costs while commuting confidently by charging along the way.”