OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Sooner State’s first ever cat café is set to open next month in Oklahoma City.

The “don’t stress meowt” cat café is set to open its doors to feline fans May 13, 2023.

Don’t stress meowt cat café was announced in August 2021.

After months of construction and permit approvals, the café says it’s ready to serve up plenty of coffee, snacks, cuddles and purrs to Oklahomans.

Don’t stress meowt will feature 15-25 cats adoptable through local rescue partners.

Officials say the café is a full-service coffee shop and food will be sourced from the popular vegan restaurant, The Loaded Bowl.

“Our cafe is a cozy and comfortable space where you can enjoy delicious drinks and snacks in the company of our adorable adoptable cats in the enclosed Cat Lounge,” said don’t stress meowt. “Allergic or just there for coffee or study time? You can still experience the cats through the full glass wall of the Cat Lounge.”

The café will be open 6 days a week (closed Mondays) from 12 – 8 p.m.

The café is free and open to the public. Admission into the the cat lounge will be $15/person for one hour.

The cat lounge will be limited to no more than 10 people per time slot, except for special events. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure the lounge isn’t at capacity.

Find more information on the don’t stress meowt website.