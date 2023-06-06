TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa’s Mother Road Market has been named among the best food halls in America, and you can help them secure the top spot.

Mother Road Market is among 20 nominees for Best Food Halls in USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Mother Road Market. Courtesy KJRH.

Known as Oklahoma’s first food hall, Mother Road Market is a nonprofit focused on highlighting up-and-coming chefs and business owners.

10Best contributor Jacky Runice says, “Don’t leave without a lick of Honeycomb Lavender or Ooey Gooey Butter Cake ice cream at Big Dipper Creamery.”

You can vote for Mother Road Market once per day until 11 a.m. Monday, July 3.

The winning food halls, as determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, July 14.