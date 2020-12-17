One of Oklahoma’s first frontline fighters to get COVID-19 vaccine reports no ill effects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, the first healthcare workers in Oklahoma received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the very first Oklahomans that received the vaccine says so far, she’s had little to no side effects.

“When I woke up yesterday morning it was really sore, like trying to put my shirt on was a little challenging,” Christy Rutherford told News 4. “Like I said, the more I did and the more I worked, it worked out the soreness and it was fine. No big deal.”

Rutherford says she has a history of food allergies, so she didn’t know what to expect with the vaccine.

Doctors say soreness, fatigue, headaches, and chills are all possible with the vaccine.

A risk that seemed small to Rutherford, compared to the risks of being on the front lines of the fight against COIVD.

“I was still a pretty new nurse, pretty fresh off orientation, when all of a sudden everything got turned upside down,” Christy said. “Just seeing this finally come about, and seeing that we have some hope.”​

Her job is not the only reason Rutherford wanted to take the vaccine. Her dad is a cancer survivor, so she’s avoided seeing him since the pandemic started.

“I will probably wait until he’s had both of his shots even though I’ve had mine,” Christy said. “He’s a little hesitant, that was another personal reason I got it to show I haven’t a third eye or grown super spider senses yet. I think he’ll be okay.”

