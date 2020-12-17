One of Oklahoma’s first frontline fighters to get COVID-19 vaccine reports no ill effects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, the first healthcare workers in Oklahoma received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the very first Oklahomans that received the vaccine says so far, she’s had little to no side effects.
“When I woke up yesterday morning it was really sore, like trying to put my shirt on was a little challenging,” Christy Rutherford told News 4. “Like I said, the more I did and the more I worked, it worked out the soreness and it was fine. No big deal.”
Rutherford says she has a history of food allergies, so she didn’t know what to expect with the vaccine.
Doctors say soreness, fatigue, headaches, and chills are all possible with the vaccine.
A risk that seemed small to Rutherford, compared to the risks of being on the front lines of the fight against COIVD.
“I was still a pretty new nurse, pretty fresh off orientation, when all of a sudden everything got turned upside down,” Christy said. “Just seeing this finally come about, and seeing that we have some hope.”
Her job is not the only reason Rutherford wanted to take the vaccine. Her dad is a cancer survivor, so she’s avoided seeing him since the pandemic started.
“I will probably wait until he’s had both of his shots even though I’ve had mine,” Christy said. “He’s a little hesitant, that was another personal reason I got it to show I haven’t a third eye or grown super spider senses yet. I think he’ll be okay.”
