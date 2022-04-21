GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s oldest living resident has passed away at the age of 112.

Ethel Bowens was born in Guthrie just two years after Oklahoma became a state. She was alive when the Titanic sank and lived through both World Wars.

She and her husband, Volna, raised their family by working on a 160-acre farm.

“Chickens, ducks geese, turkeys, everything,” Ethel Bowens said.

It took the couple 17 years before Ethel and her husband had their first of six children.

When KFOR asked her about her secret to a long life in 2019, her answer was romantic.

“One man,” Ethel said.

She’s referring to Volna, who was a school bus driver, farmer and the love of Ethel’s life. They were married for more than 60 years.

“He was a good man and a good provider. He had to be to stay with me,” Ethel said.

Other keys to longevity included no smoking, no drinking and a faith in God.

“What I really admire about her is her faith in God. She tells us that all of the time. She says that’s her lifeline,” her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bowens, said in 2019.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Bowens recently passed away at the age of 112.