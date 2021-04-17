GALLERY: Oklahoma’s oldest parade returns to Guthrie, gives special salute to military women

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cool and dry weather brought out lots of families and spectators to he 89er Celebration Parade in Guthrie on Saturday. The theme of this year’s parade was a salute to women of the military.

There was plenty of fun for everyone as the floats, Shriners, marching bands, veterans and horseback riders made their way through Guthrie’s downtown area.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4 was also in the parade, and 4 Warn weather fans showed their appreciation with cheers and applause.

The 89er Celebration Parade is the oldest and one of the largest parades in Oklahoma.

Check out the below gallery of photos from the parade: