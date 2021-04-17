GALLERY: Oklahoma’s oldest parade returns to Guthrie, gives special salute to military women

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo for gallery that goes with story

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cool and dry weather brought out lots of families and spectators to he 89er Celebration Parade in Guthrie on Saturday. The theme of this year’s parade was a salute to women of the military.

There was plenty of fun for everyone as the floats, Shriners, marching bands, veterans and horseback riders made their way through Guthrie’s downtown area.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4 was also in the parade, and 4 Warn weather fans showed their appreciation with cheers and applause.

The 89er Celebration Parade is the oldest and one of the largest parades in Oklahoma.

Check out the below gallery of photos from the parade:

  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story
  • Photo for gallery that goes with story

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report