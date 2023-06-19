OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Nearly 15,000 students are enrolled in the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship. It’s a program that helps students get their tuition to a college or university completely free in the state.

One recent graduate, Alleah Rich, posted on social media to share her success story and it went viral.

“The idea of going to college wasn’t something that seemed like it was like, attainable, you know, for someone like me,” said Alleah Rich, a recent Oklahoma’s Promise college graduate.

Rich is one of seven children and said she never dreamed she would graduate from college.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have the best childhood, so…oh I’m gonna get emotional,” said Rich.

Alleah experienced childhood poverty and homelessness growing up.

Her grandparents adopted her and gave her a second chance. Along the way, she learned about Oklahoma’s Promise.

“It completely paid for my tuition. Without it, I don’t think I would have been able to go to college,” said Rich.

After graduating from Seiling High School, Alleah attended the University of Central Oklahoma. The scholarship allowed her to pursue a nursing degree, for free.

“Over 100,000 Oklahomans have been able to get their degree with their tuition fully paid because the state has been investing in our citizens,” said Allison Garrett, the Chancellor for Higher Education Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Promise sends qualified kids to college if their family income is under $60,000. Their tuition, like Alleah’s, is funded with taxpayer dollars.

“It’s very like humbling. Kind of like a dream I never thought would be attainable,” said Rich.

Alleah is now working at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. She posted on Facebook to thank taxpayers and those who’ve supported her the last few years. That’s when her words went viral.

Alleah’s viral post on Facebook



“One of the things that like, surprised me in the comments was people like saying that, you know, people don’t ever really talk about things like where their tax dollars go and positive ways and how grateful they were that I was so grateful,” said Rich.

Alleah has a long term goal of impacting the lives of others in Oklahoma City.

“I would really like to be a midwife and work in like lower socioeconomic areas with specifically women of color because our mortality rate is so high for women of color,” said Rich.

Alleah said she wants to help the next generation of students succeed just like her.

“I hope to be able to contribute in some way because I really would not be here without it,” said Rich.

The deadline to apply for this year’s Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship is June 30 for students who have finished their Junior Year of High School.