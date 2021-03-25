Oklahoma’s ‘Save the Monarchs’ license plate wins top national award

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s vibrant ‘Save the Monarch’s license plate achieved a top national honor.

The Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) announced Thursday that the ‘Save the Monarchs’ license plate won America’s Best License Plate Award for 2020.

“Congratulations to the state of Oklahoma for winning ALPCA’s 2020 Best Plate competition,” said ALPCA president, Cyndi McCabe. “The specialty plate from The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma, is a colorful, eye-popping design created to raise awareness about the endangered monarch butterfly.”

Oklahoma’s ‘Save the Monarchs’ license plate.

This is the fourth time Oklahoma received the award, with this year being the 50th year of the award, according to an ALPCA news release.

Oklahoma’s general issue Osage Battle Shield license plate tied with Nova Scotia in 1989. Oklahoma’s State Parks Pavilion plate in 2004 and the general issue Indian Archer plate in 2009 also won the award.

The monarch plate cost $40 initially and $36.55 for renewals, of which $20 per year goes to the Natures Conservancy. Over 500 Monarch plates were sold in the past year.

Go to nature.org/okplates for more information about the monarch license plate, including how to order one.

ALPCA was founded in 1954 and is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization devoted to researching, collecting and promoting license plates.