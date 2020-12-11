Oklahoma’s state parks set to see major upgrades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation department is announcing huge upgrades to many state parks.

$48.6 million in bond money will repair much needed infrastructure in parks like Roman Nose, Beaver’s Bend, Lake Murray, and more.

Oklahoma’s state parks have seen huge increase in tourism since the pandemic began.

“In a pandemic year, we were up 2.5 million visitors,” said Kris Marek, Director of OK State Parks.

In 2019, the parks saw 9.2 million visitors, but this year alone, they’ve already seen 11.7 million visitors.

“What we’ve seen over the last, certainly since this pandemic has come, we’ve seen an increase in visitation to the parks. That increase in visitation has put a lot of pressure on our infrastructure,” said Jerry Winchester, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

The money will go towards hundreds of different repairs.

“You’ll see cabins, you’ll see group camps…Boat ramps, docks, dam repairs, roofing, sewage system stuff. All of that stuff has to be done,” said Winchester.

Much of the money will also go towards Quartz Mountain repairs.

“It’s a big job. It was in very poor condition…We’ve had two campgrounds there, big nice RV campgrounds that haven’t been open for two years because they have no water,” said Winchester.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinell says $18.6 million in CARES Act funding will also go towards upgrades to Oklahoma’s 13 welcome centers.

The money will be spent on touchless bathroom facilities as well as improving access to the bathrooms from outdoors.

“Priority number one, make sure it’s safe and it’s clean and it’s not spreading infectious diseases with the millions and millions of people who are visiting our state,” said Pinell.

Back in March, the facilities were forced to close completely, which meant many travelers did not have access to bathrooms.

“The only access we had was from the inside so we’re changing all that’s stuff so if the inside’s closed you can access it from the outside,” said Winchester.

The CARES Act funding is set to expire at the end of this year if it isn’t spent. Pinell says the state will ensure every penny stays in Oklahoma.

“We are on track, we do believe those dollars are going to be spent on time and below budget, including those welcome centers,” said Pinell.

Not every upgrade to the welcome centers will be done with CARES Act funding. Sign and pavement upgrades will be paid for by the Department of Transportation.